Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
A Harare Court has issued a warrant of arrest for MDC-Alliance Harare West Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe for failing to attend court for trial on allegations of faking their abductions.

Mamombe is being jointly charged with other MDC-Alliance members, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana is on record saying the MDC officials were employing delayed tactics to avoid having their day in court.

Mamombe is said to be suffering from anxiety problems and could not attend court.




Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

10 mins ago | 27 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

14 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

4 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

4 hrs ago | 3644 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

4 hrs ago | 1098 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 4280 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

4 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

4 hrs ago | 656 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

4 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

4 hrs ago | 715 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

4 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

5 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

5 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

5 hrs ago | 954 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

5 hrs ago | 550 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

5 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

5 hrs ago | 967 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

5 hrs ago | 990 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

5 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Private schools reopen

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe students switch to social media for lessons

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Robbers strike in Beitbridge again

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Sikhala bail judgment reserved

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

5 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo to deal with rogue bigwigs who manipulate DCCs polls

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC 'abduction' trio in bid to avoid trial

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

$600m availed for schools reopening

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe business hours extended

6 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mnangagwa fingers Ecocash as behind spiralling prices of basic commodities

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF happy to engage opposition'

16 hrs ago | 3107 Views

Nurses, doctors warn Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 4956 Views

Teachers escalate row with govt

16 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Sikhala's legs swollen

16 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs opposed to national dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to prioritise Presidential campaigns

16 hrs ago | 681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days