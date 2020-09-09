BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Harare Court has issued a warrant of arrest for MDC-Alliance Harare West Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe for failing to attend court for trial on allegations of faking their abductions.Mamombe is being jointly charged with other MDC-Alliance members, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana is on record saying the MDC officials were employing delayed tactics to avoid having their day in court.Mamombe is said to be suffering from anxiety problems and could not attend court.