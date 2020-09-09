'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed that the Ndebele people will never be able to revive the Kingdom as long as the country is a republic.Mnangagwa told ZANU PF officials over the weekend that that Zimbabwe cannot have a Kingdom within a republic"Zimbabwe is a republic, there are people who wanted to revive the Ndelebe Kingdom in Matabeleland, and we said no, we cannot have a kingdom in a republic," Mnangagwa was quoted saying."Zimbabwe is a republic, there can only be chiefs not kings, senior and junior, different levels but there are chiefs."I got a letter on Wednesday from the grandson of King Lobengula saying thank you President for recognising Mtshana Khumalo, my great, great uncle. That's what is done."He did not write a letter saying he wants to be king. No, he wrote a letter appreciating how we have recognised a general of my grandfather Lobengula or Mzilikazi, that's what is done."Zimbabwe currently has 3 claimants to the Ndebele throne namely Bulelani Khumalo, Stanley Raphael Khumalo and Peter Zwide Khumalo.