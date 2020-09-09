Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed that the Ndebele people will never be able to revive the Kingdom as long as the country is a republic.

Mnangagwa told ZANU PF officials over the weekend that that Zimbabwe cannot have a Kingdom within a republic

"Zimbabwe is a republic, there are people who wanted to revive the Ndelebe Kingdom in Matabeleland, and we said no, we cannot have a kingdom in a republic," Mnangagwa was quoted saying.

"Zimbabwe is a republic, there can only be chiefs not kings, senior and junior, different levels but there are chiefs.

"I got a letter on Wednesday from the grandson of King Lobengula saying thank you President for recognising Mtshana Khumalo, my great, great uncle. That's what is done.

"He did not write a letter saying he wants to be king. No, he wrote a letter appreciating how we have recognised a general of my grandfather Lobengula or Mzilikazi, that's what is done."

Zimbabwe currently has 3 claimants to the Ndebele throne namely Bulelani Khumalo, Stanley Raphael Khumalo and Peter Zwide Khumalo.




Source - Byo24News

