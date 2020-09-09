BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC-T Acting President has expelled the following Bulawayo Councilors from the party rendering their wards vacant:1. Tinashe Kambarami (Ward 3)2. Enerst Rafamoyo (Ward 20)3. Tineruvimbo Maposa (Ward 21)4. Donaldson Mabuto (Ward 9)5. Concilia Mlalazi (Ward 18)6. Norman Hlabani Ward 26)7. Lilian Mlilo Ward 128. Clayton ZanaThe Minister of Local Government July Moyo has instructed the Town Clerk to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that the wards are now vacant.