Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T Acting President has expelled the following Bulawayo Councilors from the party rendering their wards vacant:

1. Tinashe Kambarami (Ward 3)
2. Enerst Rafamoyo (Ward 20)
3. Tineruvimbo Maposa (Ward 21)
4. Donaldson Mabuto (Ward 9)
5. Concilia Mlalazi (Ward 18)
6. Norman Hlabani Ward 26)
7. Lilian Mlilo Ward 12
8. Clayton Zana

The Minister of Local Government July Moyo has instructed the Town Clerk to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that the wards are now vacant.



Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 2280 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa clears ZESA's Dr Gata to go back to work

3 hrs ago | 3038 Views

FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

4 hrs ago | 3090 Views

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

4 hrs ago | 2117 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

5 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

5 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

5 hrs ago | 1010 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 577 Views

World Bank showers praises on General Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 5706 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

8 hrs ago | 2623 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

9 hrs ago | 6212 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3482 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

9 hrs ago | 1660 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 6543 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

9 hrs ago | 2694 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

9 hrs ago | 919 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

9 hrs ago | 1123 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

9 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

9 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

9 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

10 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

10 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

10 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

10 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

10 hrs ago | 1306 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

10 hrs ago | 272 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

10 hrs ago | 365 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

10 hrs ago | 354 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

10 hrs ago | 683 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

10 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

10 hrs ago | 3648 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

10 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

10 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

Private schools reopen

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe students switch to social media for lessons

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Robbers strike in Beitbridge again

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

Sikhala bail judgment reserved

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

10 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo to deal with rogue bigwigs who manipulate DCCs polls

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

MDC 'abduction' trio in bid to avoid trial

10 hrs ago | 458 Views

$600m availed for schools reopening

10 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe business hours extended

10 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Mnangagwa fingers Ecocash as behind spiralling prices of basic commodities

10 hrs ago | 548 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days