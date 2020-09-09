News / National
BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors
MDC-T Acting President has expelled the following Bulawayo Councilors from the party rendering their wards vacant:
1. Tinashe Kambarami (Ward 3)
2. Enerst Rafamoyo (Ward 20)
3. Tineruvimbo Maposa (Ward 21)
4. Donaldson Mabuto (Ward 9)
5. Concilia Mlalazi (Ward 18)
6. Norman Hlabani Ward 26)
7. Lilian Mlilo Ward 12
8. Clayton Zana
The Minister of Local Government July Moyo has instructed the Town Clerk to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that the wards are now vacant.
Source - Byo24News