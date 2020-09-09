Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police are said to have stormed the hospital where MDC official Joana Mamombe at a medical facility where she was receiving treatment.

The operation was issued after a warrant of arrest was issued against her for failure to appear in court notwithstanding representations by her lawyers that she is in hospital.

MDC Deputy Spokesperson Clifford Hlatshwayo said, "8 riot police officers discharged Hon Joana Mamombe from her hospital bed. They did this despite the advice from the doctor.

"The regime is driven by hate and cruelty. It is in a fully fleshed war against unarmed and hungry citizens. This is done to cover up for its ills and its no crisis claim. The End is Nigh! The People's Victory is Nigh! God is in it!"



Source - Byo24News

