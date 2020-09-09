Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA cries for Zimbabweans teachers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The DA in Limpopo is calling on Education MEC Polly Boshielo to intervene and approach the home affairs department to help Zimbabwean teachers return to SA.

According to the party, an education portfolio committee meeting last week revealed that about 400 gateway subject teachers, mostly from Zimbabwe, were unable to enter South Africa due to border restrictions.

Gateway subjects include mathematics, physical science, economics, agricultural sciences and accounting.

"The failure of these gateway subject teachers to enter the country and resume work will have an extremely negative effect on the preparation of learners for their final exams and their chances to achieve good marks for admission into institutions of higher learning.

"The impact of the failure of these teachers to resume work is further compounded by the fact that almost half the school year has been lost due to Covid-19," DA provincial legislature member Jacques Smalle said on Tuesday.

According to the provincial education department, of the 379 foreign teachers who teach maths and sciences at high schools in the province, only 20 were locked in Zimbabwe due to the lockdown.

The Department of Home Affairs has since assisted four teachers to return, Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said.

Sixteen remain outside the country and processes are under way to ensure they return to classes, she added.

"These educators are appointed in temporary posts due to the nature of their citizenship. They are paid a normal educator salary through the PERSAL system."

Meanwhile, those who remain outside of South Africa's borders are "deemed to be on unpaid leave".

Chuene said the department stopped their salaries and substituted them.

But Smalle said the teachers should be allowed to enter the country as a matter of urgency, given their contribution to the vital subject areas they teach.

He added that, in the 2019 final matric exams, the province achieved lower percentages than the national average of pupils who achieved above 30% in all 11 gateway subjects.

"It is evident that the province cannot afford to carry on without these teachers."

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Ndebele King : A Constitutional Right

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

'Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe should be probed'

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Judge queries Job Sikhala arrest

3 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Khupe, Chamisa feud escalates

3 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Matemadanda refutes claims of violence

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mnangagwa's CIOs still pursuing activists linked to #31JulyProtests

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimdollar continues to regain strength

3 hrs ago | 1318 Views

ANC to reimburse govt for party delegation's Zimbabwe trip on airforce jet

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

7 hrs ago | 5773 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa clears ZESA's Dr Gata to go back to work

8 hrs ago | 4831 Views

FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

8 hrs ago | 4390 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

9 hrs ago | 4383 Views

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

9 hrs ago | 3002 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

9 hrs ago | 3197 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

9 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

9 hrs ago | 1210 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

10 hrs ago | 682 Views

World Bank showers praises on General Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 6700 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

13 hrs ago | 2923 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

13 hrs ago | 7910 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 4014 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

13 hrs ago | 1826 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 7583 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 289 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

14 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

14 hrs ago | 1233 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

14 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

14 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

14 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

14 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

14 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

15 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

15 hrs ago | 781 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

15 hrs ago | 740 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

15 hrs ago | 4120 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

15 hrs ago | 1415 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

15 hrs ago | 803 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

15 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

15 hrs ago | 4264 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

15 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

15 hrs ago | 213 Views

Private schools reopen

15 hrs ago | 684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days