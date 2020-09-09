Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matemadanda refutes claims of violence

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF political commissar and Defence deputy minister Victor Matemadanda has said the ruling party does not use violence to win elections, claiming in papers submitted to the High Court that they are a peace-loving organisation.

This comes after the Election Resource Centre (ERC) filed a court application seeking to have Matemadanda retract his statement in December last year that if elections fail, the ruling party would "use any other means necessary" to defend the revolution.

ERC said the statement by Matemadanda was likely to cause violence.

"His (Matemadanda) utterances cannot be taken lightly.

"They carry the force of authority and directive to members of the ruling party, war veterans and those that fall under his ministerial authority.

"They are grossly reckless, inflammatory and constitute a threat of voter intimidation," they said.

In his response, Matemadanda said the applicant failed to understand the meaning of his statement.

"The statement that is the basis of this application, if interpreted by a reasonable person, is by no means a threat of violence.
"Clearly, I stated that if elections fail, which is a real possibility in any society, then other means necessary would be employed.

"However, this does not mean that I do not believe in elections for that would make my position as a political commissar redundant, given my task is mobilisation and campaigning for the support of the electorate.

"There are numerous examples where elections have failed to yield clear results, and other means were employed Ito map a way forward. "The phrase 'other means necessary' is an open-ended statement.

"However, I meant any means necessary within the confines of the law. These means may include dialogue, litigation, transitional government or the tried and tested Government of National Unity.

"It is, therefore, surprising how the applicant has interpreted the statement 'any means necessary' as a synonym for violence, which is wrong and this honourable court should dismiss it as such," Matemadanda argued in the court papers.

He added that the application by ERC was nothing more than a perpetuation of the overused narrative that Zanu-PF uses intimidation and violence to win elections.

"Zanu-PF, like any other party, campaigns for support within the ambit of the law and when it wins, it wins on merit not by threatening the electorate.

"It is public knowledge that Zanu-PF is a mass political party which has dominated Zimbabwean politics from independence and does not need the aid of violence to gain voters or to retain them," he added.


Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Ndebele King : A Constitutional Right

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

'Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe should be probed'

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Judge queries Job Sikhala arrest

3 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Khupe, Chamisa feud escalates

3 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Mnangagwa's CIOs still pursuing activists linked to #31JulyProtests

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

SA cries for Zimbabweans teachers

3 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Zimdollar continues to regain strength

3 hrs ago | 1318 Views

ANC to reimburse govt for party delegation's Zimbabwe trip on airforce jet

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

7 hrs ago | 5773 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa clears ZESA's Dr Gata to go back to work

8 hrs ago | 4831 Views

FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

8 hrs ago | 4390 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

9 hrs ago | 4383 Views

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

9 hrs ago | 3002 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

9 hrs ago | 3197 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

9 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

9 hrs ago | 1210 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

10 hrs ago | 682 Views

World Bank showers praises on General Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 6700 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

13 hrs ago | 2923 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

13 hrs ago | 7910 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 4014 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

13 hrs ago | 1826 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 7583 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 289 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

14 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

14 hrs ago | 1233 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

14 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

14 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

14 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

14 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

14 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

15 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

15 hrs ago | 781 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

15 hrs ago | 740 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

15 hrs ago | 4120 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

15 hrs ago | 1415 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

15 hrs ago | 803 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

15 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

15 hrs ago | 4264 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

15 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

15 hrs ago | 213 Views

Private schools reopen

15 hrs ago | 684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days