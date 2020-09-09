Latest News Editor's Choice


'Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe should be probed'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The African Transformation Movement wants President Cyril Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe probed.

The party has asked the Public Protector to investigate.

A SANDF plane transported senior ANC officials to Harare to meet with Zanu-PF.

Ramaphosa gave Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula 48-hours to explain how this happened, and that report has been handed to the president.

The ATM party says Ramaphosa continues to increase the public's mistrust in government.

It says the the abuse of state resources confirms its view that he's unfit for office.


Source - eNCA

