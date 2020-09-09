BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Fellow Zimbabweans I wish to break the news to you that I have tested positive for COVID-19 & been admitted at a local hospital under the capable, caring & committed hospital staff which is a huge comfort for me.With my determination & your prayers I can beat this. — Elias Mudzuri (@EngMudzuri) September 15, 2020

MDC-T leader Engineer Elias Mudzuri has tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus.In a statement on Twitter, Mudzuri said, "Fellow Zimbabweans I wish to break the news to you that I have tested positive for COVID-19 & been admitted at a local hospital under the capable, caring & committed hospital staff which is a huge comfort for me. With my determination your prayers I can beat this."Statistics of Coronavirus in Zimbabwe have been going down.