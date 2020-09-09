Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
MDC-T leader Engineer Elias Mudzuri has tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus.

In a statement on Twitter, Mudzuri said, "Fellow Zimbabweans I wish to break the news to you that I have tested positive for COVID-19 & been admitted at a local hospital under the capable, caring & committed hospital staff which is a huge comfort for me. With my determination  your prayers I can beat this."

Statistics of Coronavirus in Zimbabwe have been going down.



