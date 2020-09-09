News / National
BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus
2 mins ago | Views
MDC-T leader Engineer Elias Mudzuri has tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus.
In a statement on Twitter, Mudzuri said, "Fellow Zimbabweans I wish to break the news to you that I have tested positive for COVID-19 & been admitted at a local hospital under the capable, caring & committed hospital staff which is a huge comfort for me. With my determination your prayers I can beat this."
Statistics of Coronavirus in Zimbabwe have been going down.
Donate with PayPal
Fellow Zimbabweans I wish to break the news to you that I have tested positive for COVID-19 & been admitted at a local hospital under the capable, caring & committed hospital staff which is a huge comfort for me.With my determination & your prayers I can beat this.— Elias Mudzuri (@EngMudzuri) September 15, 2020
Statistics of Coronavirus in Zimbabwe have been going down.
Please donate!If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News