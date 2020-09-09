Zesa board reinstated

News / National

by Staff reporter

Please donate! If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider

Donate with PayPal If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!

Zesa Holdings executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata and the rest of the Zesa board can now return to duty under a directive by President Mnangagwa pending finalisation of investigations after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zaac) cleared him of wrongdoing in four of the six allegations he was facing.Zacc is investigating the other two allegations against Dr Gata and allegations against board members. Minister of Energy and Power Development Zhemu Soda now has to examine corporate governance issues at Zesa that were raised by Zacc and recommend action.On August 6, the entire Zesa Holdings board, including Dr Gata, was suspended by the President with Zacc given four weeks to conclude investigations into corruption allegations against the chairman and the board.That interim report was submitted on September 4 and has been studied by the President. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the return of the board in a statement yesterday."His Excellency the President, being cognisant of the fact that Zesa is at the epicentre of the economic activity of the nation and that it would not be desirable for this entity to operate below optimal efficiency due to lack of leadership at its helm, has directed as follows:The executive chairman of Zesa, Dr S Gata, while investigations are on-going, be allowed to carry on his responsibility as executive chairman; That the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Zhemu Soda, should examine corporate governance issues that have been raised in the Zacc interim report and present his recommendations on the same to His Excellency the President by November 30, 2020.That the board members also continue in their positions until the finalisation of the investigations.Besides investigating the six allegations against Dr Gata and unspecified allegations against the board members, Zacc also looked into the Intratek Gwanda solar project, the Mutare peaking plant project, the conduct of the former Energy Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi in his dealings with Zesa and conduct of ministry officials in their dealings with Zesa, said the statement.Dr Gata was accused of allocating six Zesa vehicles for personal and family use, authorising $10 million for Christmas parties, using Zesa funds for solar equipment at his Borrowdale home, setting up a trust for Zesa projects, interfering with a disciplinary process, and authorising payment by Zesa of ghost workers and personal workers.