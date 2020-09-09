Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

News / National

ZANU-PF is set to hold an ordinary session of the Politburo today at the party headquarters in Harare.In a statement, acting secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said: "The Secretary for Administration, Dr OM Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 16 September 2020 at the party headquarters commencing 1000hrs."All members are expected to be seated by 09.45 am. The agenda of the meeting could not be immediately established.The party will also hold a Central Committee meeting on Friday 18 September 2020, the first to be held since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. All members are also expected to be seated by 09:45 hours.