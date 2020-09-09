Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe persists with MDC Alliance massacre

by newzimbabwe
4 hrs ago
TRIGGER-HAPPY MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has expelled several more MDC Alliance councillors in Bulawayo, Gwanda, Beitbridge and Marondera as she stops at nothing to decimate rival Nelson Chamisa's influence.

This was confirmed in letters written to the affected councillors by Local Government Minister July Moyo.

In Bulawayo, eight councillors have been recalled by the Supreme Court reconstituted MDC-T.

They are Donaldson Mabuto, Lillian Mlilo, Concillia Mlalazi and Tinevimbo Maphosa.

Also recalled were Ward 19 councillors Clayton Zana, Enerst Rafamoyo, ward 26 councillor Norman Hlabano and former Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami.

In Victoria Falls, Khupe fired ward councillor Varley Marguerite.

The latest recalls have also claimed the scalps of Marondera Mayor and ward one councillor Marova Chengetai, Beitbridge Mayor and ward 4 councillor Morgan Ncube and Gwanda Mayor and ward 7 councillor Mazhale Jastone.

In a letter dated 11 September 2020, Minister Moyo advised the Marondera Municipal Town Clerk of the latest decision by Khupe's party to expel councillors.

"I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (T) stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party; Velela Size of ward 11, Ngwena Charles of ward 4, Sirira Wonder of ward 6, Marova Chengeta of ward 1 and Manyere Misheck of ward 5," Moyo said.

Moyo also served the same letter to Beitbridge Council where Khupe fired Ncube as Mayor, councillor Granger Nyoni ward 5 and Agnes Tore of ward 6.

The Gwanda Council Town Clerk was also advised by Minister Moyo that Mayor and ward 7 councillor Mazhale Jastone had been expelled from the part.

In Bulawayo Khupe fired eight councillors that include Zano Clayton Maposa Tinevimbo of ward 21, Rafamoyo Ernest of ward 20, Mabuto Donald of ward 9, Kamabarami Tinashe of ward 3, Mlilo Lilian of ward 12, Mlalazi Concilia of ward 18 and Hlabano Norman of ward 26.

Moyo has since told the affected councils to approach the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the wards that have fell vacant for by-elections.

ZEC has said it expect to conduct by-elections by December.

The latest recalling follows Monday's recalling of 10 Harare city councillors by the party.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days