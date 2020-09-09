Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

VID to reopen

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has further relaxed COVID-19 lockdown measures by allowing intercity travel and will now al-low buses from one town to another, while at the same time allowing the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) to operate.

Addressing a post-Cabinet Press briefing yesterday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: "In view of the reopening of schools for examination classes, the tourism and hospitality industry, and aviation sectors and the need to afford the working class Mutsvangwa said.

time to attend gymnasia, Cabinet approved extension of business operating hours including those of gymnasia from 6:30am to 6:30pm."

To ensure that children going to boarding schools don't have transportation problems, inter-city buses not limited to Zupco will now be allowed to provide services ending an almost six-month embargo. "Cabinet further approved the resumption of inter-city travel to facilitate the smooth movement of examination candidates, citizens and visitors."

Driving schools that had been closed since the COVID-19 lockdown will now reopen after government okayed the reopening of VID.

"In support of this service, the VID should resume its services. All employees in the tourism sector should com-ply with the COVID-19 regulations as is done in all other approved services," Mutsvangwa said.

International travellers are required to provide 48-hour COVID-19 negative certification upon entering the country and accessing tourism facilities.


Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Republic of South Africa is a registered company in America

21 mins ago | 86 Views

Another Council Boss reported to ZACC for coruption

52 mins ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mthwakazi women rise and take a stand for the sake of your children

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe has cannot buy covid-19 test kits, PPE, etc. but is squandering US$ 100m on pointless by-elections

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Is the MDC-Alliance winning ANC support?

2 hrs ago | 806 Views

Growing Authoritarianism prompts South African delegation visit to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

RBZ sees blended inflation in single digits in 2021

3 hrs ago | 957 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone penetration rate down 6.4%

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Vic Falls councillors punished for pushing for mayor Dlamini ouster

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

ANC defiantly tells Zanu-PF that it will be back to meet MDC

4 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Khupe, Chamisa scuffle cripples local authorities

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

Prominent Matopo gold miner dies

4 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Nepotism rocks Hospital

4 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway robbers nabbed

4 hrs ago | 907 Views

Circumcision a racist experiment on black boys, says Study

4 hrs ago | 764 Views

Sadc must shepherd Zanu-PF dialogue

4 hrs ago | 529 Views

Khama urged to quit Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

BCC launches virtual 2021 budget consultations

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe inflation eases to 761%

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC admits abuse of govt resources in jet trip to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Khupe persists with MDC Alliance massacre

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Day-old chicks demand spikes

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

GMB depot supervisor arrested for 4t maize 'theft'

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Woman scalds husband with cooking oil

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Inter-city bus services resume

4 hrs ago | 710 Views

'ANC should not abuse its fraternal relations with Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zesa board reinstated

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

The Voice UK star Donel signs with Warner Records and Sony/ATV

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Kapini shown exit door at Highlands Park

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

COVID-19 may become a seasonal virus

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

13 hrs ago | 3442 Views

Ndebele King : A Constitutional Right

15 hrs ago | 1909 Views

'Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe should be probed'

16 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Judge queries Job Sikhala arrest

16 hrs ago | 6926 Views

Khupe, Chamisa feud escalates

16 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Matemadanda refutes claims of violence

16 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Mnangagwa's CIOs still pursuing activists linked to #31JulyProtests

16 hrs ago | 1277 Views

SA cries for Zimbabweans teachers

16 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Zimdollar continues to regain strength

16 hrs ago | 2797 Views

ANC to reimburse govt for party delegation's Zimbabwe trip on airforce jet

16 hrs ago | 429 Views

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

20 hrs ago | 8126 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa clears ZESA's Dr Gata to go back to work

21 hrs ago | 5568 Views

FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

21 hrs ago | 5115 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

22 hrs ago | 5714 Views

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

22 hrs ago | 3423 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

23 hrs ago | 3875 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days