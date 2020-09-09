VID to reopen

News / National

GOVERNMENT has further relaxed COVID-19 lockdown measures by allowing intercity travel and will now al-low buses from one town to another, while at the same time allowing the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) to operate.Addressing a post-Cabinet Press briefing yesterday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: "In view of the reopening of schools for examination classes, the tourism and hospitality industry, and aviation sectors and the need to afford the working class Mutsvangwa said.time to attend gymnasia, Cabinet approved extension of business operating hours including those of gymnasia from 6:30am to 6:30pm."To ensure that children going to boarding schools don't have transportation problems, inter-city buses not limited to Zupco will now be allowed to provide services ending an almost six-month embargo. "Cabinet further approved the resumption of inter-city travel to facilitate the smooth movement of examination candidates, citizens and visitors."Driving schools that had been closed since the COVID-19 lockdown will now reopen after government okayed the reopening of VID."In support of this service, the VID should resume its services. All employees in the tourism sector should com-ply with the COVID-19 regulations as is done in all other approved services," Mutsvangwa said.International travellers are required to provide 48-hour COVID-19 negative certification upon entering the country and accessing tourism facilities.