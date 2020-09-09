Prominent Matopo gold miner dies

News / National

A PROMINENT Matopo gold miner, Gasha Dube, has died.Dube, who rose to fame in the mining sector after she at one time delivered 100kg of gold to Fidelity Printers and Refiners, succumbed to an undisclosed ailment in South Africa on Monday.Zimbabwe Miners Federation ( ZMF) spokesperson Dosman Mangisi confirmed the development yesterday."She has left great works to be admired and also to be appreciated. We encourage and urge other miners and also women to follow her footsteps, that is in working hard, especially on the recognition of women. She is one who raised the banner of Zimbabwe through her hard work," he said.Mangisi said her son told them efforts to repatriate her body where underway."He advised us that once they are done with the repatriation, they will inform us. The body is likely to be brought back home this week for burial, although burial arrangements are still to be finalised," he said.At the time of her death, Dube was embroiled in a mine ownership wrangle with another miner, who had allegedly snatched her Sun Yet Sen Mine in Maphisa.