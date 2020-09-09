Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe mobile phone penetration rate down 6.4%

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's mobile penetration rate was down 6.4% in the second quarter to 87.8% from 94.0% recorded in the first quarter according to statistics released by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.
 
The penetration rate fell after a decline in active mobile subscriptions, which were down 6.7% to 12.8 million from 13.7 million.  With consumer disposable incomes depleting by each day in the second quarter due to rising inflation, active internet and data subscriptions also declined by 4% to 8.3 million from 8.6 million. This resulted in a decline to 56.7% on the internet penetration rate from 59.1% in the previous quarter.
 
However due to increased internet hours from off-site working, telecommuting, as well as e-learning, mobile internet in data traffic increased by 56.2% to 10.407 terabyte from 6.661 terabyte recorded in the first quarter.
 
Despite a fall in volumes of both voice and Internet, mobile telephone networks recorded a 45.8% in revenue to $3 billion from $2.1 billion in the first quarter. As the norm under hyperinflation costs also grew at a rate of 217% to $16.1 billion from $5.1 billion recorded in the previous quarter.
 
Fixed telephone network revenue was up 39.4% to $430.4 million from $308.9 million. However the sector also saw a leap of 44.4% in operating costs from $239 million to $345.6 million.
 
COVID-19 disrupted business in various sectors and Postal and Courier services were not an exception. The sector saw a fall in both revenues and volumes as most parts of the country were under lockdown in Q2. Postal and Courier volumes declined by 79.7% to 272 881 items from 1.3 million items recorded in the first quarter. Revenue was down 2.1% to $69.4 million from $70.9 million but during the period under review operating costs increased by 13% to $58.7 million.
 
The ICT sector continues to be affected by foreign currency shortages as most of their equipment is procured outside the borders. The Internet continues to be expensive since Zimbabwe is a landlocked country and uses undersea cables via Mozambique and South Africa.
 
On the outlook POTRAZ believes that retaining subscribers will be the key objective for mobile service providers. An increase in promotions mainly for voice will increase in the current quarter as a way of luring new and old subscribers. Internet activity will continue to rise despite a fall new subscriber base as the pandemic has brought new ways of doing business to the country.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - finx

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Mthwakazi women rise and take a stand for the sake of your children

46 mins ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe has cannot buy covid-19 test kits, PPE, etc. but is squandering US$ 100m on pointless by-elections

48 mins ago | 80 Views

Is the MDC-Alliance winning ANC support?

50 mins ago | 298 Views

Growing Authoritarianism prompts South African delegation visit to Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 128 Views

RBZ sees blended inflation in single digits in 2021

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Vic Falls councillors punished for pushing for mayor Dlamini ouster

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

ANC defiantly tells Zanu-PF that it will be back to meet MDC

3 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Khupe, Chamisa scuffle cripples local authorities

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Prominent Matopo gold miner dies

3 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Nepotism rocks Hospital

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway robbers nabbed

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Circumcision a racist experiment on black boys, says Study

3 hrs ago | 576 Views

Sadc must shepherd Zanu-PF dialogue

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Khama urged to quit Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

BCC launches virtual 2021 budget consultations

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe inflation eases to 761%

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

VID to reopen

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC admits abuse of govt resources in jet trip to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Khupe persists with MDC Alliance massacre

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Day-old chicks demand spikes

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

GMB depot supervisor arrested for 4t maize 'theft'

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Woman scalds husband with cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Inter-city bus services resume

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

'ANC should not abuse its fraternal relations with Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zesa board reinstated

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

The Voice UK star Donel signs with Warner Records and Sony/ATV

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Kapini shown exit door at Highlands Park

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

COVID-19 may become a seasonal virus

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

12 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Ndebele King : A Constitutional Right

14 hrs ago | 1857 Views

'Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe should be probed'

15 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Judge queries Job Sikhala arrest

15 hrs ago | 6656 Views

Khupe, Chamisa feud escalates

15 hrs ago | 3940 Views

Matemadanda refutes claims of violence

15 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa's CIOs still pursuing activists linked to #31JulyProtests

15 hrs ago | 1251 Views

SA cries for Zimbabweans teachers

15 hrs ago | 3453 Views

Zimdollar continues to regain strength

15 hrs ago | 2690 Views

ANC to reimburse govt for party delegation's Zimbabwe trip on airforce jet

15 hrs ago | 426 Views

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

19 hrs ago | 7837 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa clears ZESA's Dr Gata to go back to work

20 hrs ago | 5521 Views

FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 5069 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

21 hrs ago | 5663 Views

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

21 hrs ago | 3403 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

21 hrs ago | 3829 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

21 hrs ago | 3497 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

22 hrs ago | 1344 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days