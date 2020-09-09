Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ sees blended inflation in single digits in 2021

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Inflation is expected to drop to double digits next year as the economy converges to a new steady state although there are now heightened stagflation fears.

According to the RBZ, blended annual inflation is forecast to gradually fall to 249% by December 2020 and further to single digit levels by December 2021.

The liquidity mopping effect of the auction coupled with continued restraint on money supply growth is expected to dampen inflationary pressures in the economy culminating to a sustained trajectory in the year-on-year inflation.

As largely expected, annual inflation for August slowed to 761.02% from 837.53% in July as the currency stability seen after the introduction of the foreign currency auction system as business moved away from the parallel market, whose rate was an important economy-wide price signal.
 
The controversial blended inflation also followed suit closing at 420.91% from 485.27% the previous month.
 
According to Zimstat, prices still rose but by an average 761.02% over the comparable year ago period. Decline in prices were seen across the majority of weights but more pronounced within the food cluster as adjustments were made to link prices to the auction fx rate. Over the past two years, monetary growth and exchange rate depreciation were the major determinants of the inflationary process.
 
Annual food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation was at 865.48% from 976.73 weighed down by Bread and Cereals at 769.15% from 967.55 and Fruit which was down to 1 104.60% to 1 323.51%. But there was a marginal increase in Fish and Sea Food to 637.28% from 631.37%.
 
Increases were also seen under the health cluster in Outpatient services as most adjusted prices in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Paramedical services and Hospital services inflation also increased to 1241.95% and 382.70% from 1 146.80% and 368.02% respectively.
 
The month on month inflation rate for the month under review was 8.44% losing 27.09 percentage points on the July 2020 rate of 35.53%. The month on month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages inflation rate stood at 6.30 percent in June 2020, losing 31.69 percentage points on the July 2020 rate of 37.99 percent.  

The month on month non-food inflation rate stood at 10.03 percent, shedding 27.73 percentage points on the July 2020 rate of 33.76 percent. Highest increases were seen in the Education category with University fees going up 155.19%.

Inflation development and outlook

The blended CPI month on month inflation rate in August 2020 was 1.41% shedding 15.24 percentage points on the July rate of 16.65%. The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of August 2020 as measured by all items blended CPI was at 420.91% down from 485.27% a month earlier.

The blended CPI for the month ending August 2020 stood at 101.41 compared to 100.00 in July 2020 and 19.47 in August 2019.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - finx

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Mthwakazi women rise and take a stand for the sake of your children

50 mins ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe has cannot buy covid-19 test kits, PPE, etc. but is squandering US$ 100m on pointless by-elections

53 mins ago | 99 Views

Is the MDC-Alliance winning ANC support?

54 mins ago | 347 Views

Growing Authoritarianism prompts South African delegation visit to Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone penetration rate down 6.4%

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Vic Falls councillors punished for pushing for mayor Dlamini ouster

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

ANC defiantly tells Zanu-PF that it will be back to meet MDC

3 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Khupe, Chamisa scuffle cripples local authorities

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Prominent Matopo gold miner dies

3 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Nepotism rocks Hospital

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway robbers nabbed

3 hrs ago | 722 Views

Circumcision a racist experiment on black boys, says Study

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

Sadc must shepherd Zanu-PF dialogue

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Khama urged to quit Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

BCC launches virtual 2021 budget consultations

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe inflation eases to 761%

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

VID to reopen

3 hrs ago | 595 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC admits abuse of govt resources in jet trip to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Khupe persists with MDC Alliance massacre

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Day-old chicks demand spikes

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

GMB depot supervisor arrested for 4t maize 'theft'

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Woman scalds husband with cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Inter-city bus services resume

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

'ANC should not abuse its fraternal relations with Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zesa board reinstated

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

The Voice UK star Donel signs with Warner Records and Sony/ATV

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Kapini shown exit door at Highlands Park

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

COVID-19 may become a seasonal virus

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

12 hrs ago | 3333 Views

Ndebele King : A Constitutional Right

14 hrs ago | 1871 Views

'Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe should be probed'

15 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Judge queries Job Sikhala arrest

15 hrs ago | 6676 Views

Khupe, Chamisa feud escalates

15 hrs ago | 3942 Views

Matemadanda refutes claims of violence

15 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Mnangagwa's CIOs still pursuing activists linked to #31JulyProtests

15 hrs ago | 1252 Views

SA cries for Zimbabweans teachers

15 hrs ago | 3457 Views

Zimdollar continues to regain strength

15 hrs ago | 2696 Views

ANC to reimburse govt for party delegation's Zimbabwe trip on airforce jet

15 hrs ago | 426 Views

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

19 hrs ago | 7849 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa clears ZESA's Dr Gata to go back to work

20 hrs ago | 5524 Views

FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 5076 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

21 hrs ago | 5667 Views

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

21 hrs ago | 3403 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

22 hrs ago | 3833 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

22 hrs ago | 3500 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

22 hrs ago | 1344 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days