Another Council Boss reported to ZACC for coruption

by Mandla Ndlovu
26 secs ago | Views
Residents in Mazowe under the Mazowe Agenda for Development and Empowerment  (MADE) banner have resolved to stage a protest to voice their displeasure against the rural district council chairman John Mudzonga due to alleged lack of development and allegations of corruption within the council.

Members of MADE held a virtual meeting in which they resolved to take to the streets against the rural district council chairman.

Kennedy Tashinga a Spokesperson of MADE said "Mazowe rural district council has the potential of turning Mazowe into a full fledged city, but the rural district council chairman is pre occupied with a personal enrichment agenda.

"The people of Mazowe must take to the rural district council and demand accountability, transparency and excellence from the rural district council. We are concerned that the funds from Metallon Gold have not been accounted for and also concerned by the claims that the rural district council chairman has been dishing out stands to his friends willy nilly."

Mazowe Rural District Council chairman John Mudzonga joins Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni in a league of infamous councillors. The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission said they now have a team that is looking into corruption within local authorities. Several arrests have been made in Harare as a result of the work by ZACC.

Efforts to get a comment from the rural district council chairman were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days