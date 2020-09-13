Mnangagwa implicates police officers in gold rush

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo / Simbarashe Sithole

Kwekwe based Sakile Mnangagwa (31) who is a business partner to Gostaff Gomo at Trump -Tower Minerals private has implicated three police officers who were involved in a gold rush at Zhangazha plot, Venice in Kadoma.The officers who were arrested for tampering with gold nuggets are Selina Mero (46), Innocent Bangu, and Malvin Ndhlebe.The trio is jointly charged with Micah Sibanda (50), Rashid Takabell (33) , Ishmael Chariwa (41), and Christian Zhangazha ,(32).Sources close to Investigations told this publication that on September 2 Takabell and Chariwa were taken to Kadoma police station and Mnangagwa claimed ownership of 45 gold nuggets which were recovered from their claim by the police during a gold rush.The duo Chariwa and Takabell implicated the accused cops of illegally mining and sharing US$420 from 40 grams of gold after milling.The police only managed to produce 17 gold nuggets from the alleged 45 leading to their arrest.