Mnangagwa appears in court…refuses to be jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A self-proclaimed nephew of President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday for theft.Tafadzwa Mnangagwa pleaded guilty to the charge but was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate suspended the jail term to 325 hours of community service.Mnangagwa told the state that he was a nephew to the president and should not go to jail.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on September 12 around 3 pm Mnangagwa stormed Wardon Chase primary school and went to a teacher's homestead and stole a mobile phone which was on the charger.The teacher woke up two hours later and discovered that his mobile phone had been stolen.The teacher teamed up with his colleagues and followed Mnangagwa's footprints which led them to a bus stop where he was.They conducted a body search on him and recovered the stolen property.He was taken to police Mvurwi station.