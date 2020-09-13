Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: MDC launches #2020MunhuWeseKumusha

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The opposition MDC-Alliance has embarked on program dubbed #2020MunhuWeseKumusha campaign as a way of establishing their branch structures in the rural areas.

Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya told structures that they must organize themselves in branches which are modelled along the polling stations.

The party is gearing up for the 2023 elections.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days