PDP wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
There are reports that a faction of PDP now wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and councilor Arnold Batirai in Bulawayo.

Respected media personality Zenzele Ndebele reported the matter on Twitter.

Said Ndebele, "So a faction of  PDP now wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume  and councilor Arnold Batirai in Bulawayo. How did the opposition  find themselves in such a mess? #Asakhe."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days