PDP wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume

News / National

by Staff reporter

So a faction of PDP now wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and councilor Arnold Batirai in Bulawayo. How did the opposition find themselves in such a mess? #Asakhe — Zenzele (@zenzele) September 16, 2020

Please donate! If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider

Donate with PayPal If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!

There are reports that a faction of PDP now wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and councilor Arnold Batirai in Bulawayo.Respected media personality Zenzele Ndebele reported the matter on Twitter.Said Ndebele, "So a faction of PDP now wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and councilor Arnold Batirai in Bulawayo. How did the opposition find themselves in such a mess? #Asakhe ."