PDP wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume
1 hr ago | Views
There are reports that a faction of PDP now wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and councilor Arnold Batirai in Bulawayo.
Respected media personality Zenzele Ndebele reported the matter on Twitter.
Said Ndebele, "So a faction of PDP now wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and councilor Arnold Batirai in Bulawayo. How did the opposition find themselves in such a mess? #Asakhe."
So a faction of PDP now wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and councilor Arnold Batirai in Bulawayo. How did the opposition find themselves in such a mess? #Asakhe— Zenzele (@zenzele) September 16, 2020
Source - Byo24News