Mystery claypot disrupts traffic

Motorists rushing to work from Makoni in Chitungwiza to Harare city along Seke road were early this morning shocked and perplexed to find a new clay pot full of water placed in the middle of the city bound lane in an area near Seke 2 High School.All motorists curiously slowed down and drove around the clay pot. Passersby could be seen murmuring and taking long looks at the pot. It is suspected that the clay pot could have been placed in the road around midnight for ritual purposes.