Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe bodies repatriation crisis

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans dying in South Africa have been caught up in an industrial dispute that has already stopped the repatriation of Zimbabwean bodies.

An average of 70 bodies are sent home by road each week via Beitbridge Border Post. But the last bodies through the border arrived on Sunday midnight.

South Africa is home to many Zimbabweans who are in that country both formally and informally.
The chairman of the Inner-City Funeral Directors Association-South Africa (IFDA-SA), Mr Nkosi Kwanike Nare, confirmed the strike by funeral directors but could not give further details.

However, the Unification Task Team (UTT), a grouping of 17 funeral associations and forums, called for those in the funeral industry to take part in a national shutdown of hospitals and mortuaries from Monday to force the Government to attend to their grievances.

The UTT said the current set up in the funeral industry was benefitting big corporates at the expense of the majority indigenous-owned parlours.
In a statement, the organisation demanded that their Government should recognise and legalise the principle of outsourcing to small businesses in the industry.

"All funeral directors sharing storage facility on a lease agreement or ownership (including communal ownership) must each qualify for ownership of the certificate of competence for that particular facility.

"Additionally, the certificate of competence should only be a requirement for a building of storage and management of human remains," said the statement.

The UTT also called on the Department of Home Affairs to allow funeral undertakers who don't own a certificate of competence to write the necessary examinations.

They are also demanding that the Department of Home Affairs delink the certificate of competence from the designation number examination requirements.

In addition, the UTT wants a set up where funeral directors are allowed to appoint a proxy to conduct some of the duties on their behalf.
"We want municipality by-laws to be amended to accommodate the building of bulk storage or a cluster or complex of storages and the Government must allocate a Covid-19 Relief Fund for the funeral Industry with immediate effect.

"We have initially raised this matter to the Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, National Health Director Mr Ramathuba and Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, in 3 different meetings, but our plea fell on deaf ears," said the parlours.

Among other issues the organisation seeking to do away with the tender system in the funeral industry, to allow families their constitutional right to appoint their preferred service provider.

According to the statement, where there are no families to choose a service provider, a rotation database should be applied.
The parlours said they also want to be consulted by their Government where the review of laws that directly or indirectly affect them is concerned.
"Should the Government ignore our plight, we will not hesitate to intensify and introduce Level 2 with immediate effect, to lock up the funeral industry even more.

"The UTT is committed to this approach and its necessity to remind the Government of the magnitude and importance of the funeral industry in the Republic of South Africa."

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mamombe 'faking' illness

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Khupe out thinking Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Air Zimbabwe sets dates for resumption of flights

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Jacob Mafume puts on brave face

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Family spends 5 days with corpse

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

ANC bullish on Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mystery claypot disrupts traffic

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

BREAKING: South Africa opens borders

5 hrs ago | 4444 Views

Lessons from Uganda: What Nelson Chamisa can learn from Bobi Wine

7 hrs ago | 1746 Views

When a Nguni Kingship chases his own agenda to undo other Ndebele Kings

7 hrs ago | 1204 Views

What does it mean searching hymen inside an 18-yr-old daughter's vaginal opening? Hon Priscilla Mishihairabwi-Mushonga I need an

10 hrs ago | 3251 Views

PHOTOS: Malayitsha truck catches fire

11 hrs ago | 5353 Views

ANC, Zanu-PF collides

12 hrs ago | 5603 Views

PDP wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume

12 hrs ago | 6918 Views

WATCH: MDC launches #2020MunhuWeseKumusha

12 hrs ago | 6233 Views

Sibling kills brother over dried meat

13 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Mnangagwa appears in court…refuses to be jailed

13 hrs ago | 12726 Views

Mnangagwa implicates police officers in gold rush

14 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Republic of South Africa is a registered company in America

14 hrs ago | 3422 Views

Another Council Boss reported to ZACC for coruption

15 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

15 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mthwakazi women rise and take a stand for the sake of your children

16 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimbabwe has cannot buy covid-19 test kits, PPE, etc. but is squandering US$ 100m on pointless by-elections

16 hrs ago | 695 Views

Is the MDC-Alliance winning ANC support?

16 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Growing Authoritarianism prompts South African delegation visit to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1021 Views

RBZ sees blended inflation in single digits in 2021

17 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone penetration rate down 6.4%

18 hrs ago | 986 Views

Vic Falls councillors punished for pushing for mayor Dlamini ouster

18 hrs ago | 1154 Views

ANC defiantly tells Zanu-PF that it will be back to meet MDC

18 hrs ago | 4608 Views

Khupe, Chamisa scuffle cripples local authorities

18 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Prominent Matopo gold miner dies

18 hrs ago | 2775 Views

Nepotism rocks Hospital

18 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway robbers nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Circumcision a racist experiment on black boys, says Study

18 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Sadc must shepherd Zanu-PF dialogue

18 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Khama urged to quit Chiefs

18 hrs ago | 1360 Views

BCC launches virtual 2021 budget consultations

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe inflation eases to 761%

18 hrs ago | 495 Views

VID to reopen

18 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC admits abuse of govt resources in jet trip to Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 488 Views

Khupe persists with MDC Alliance massacre

18 hrs ago | 625 Views

Day-old chicks demand spikes

18 hrs ago | 783 Views

GMB depot supervisor arrested for 4t maize 'theft'

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

Woman scalds husband with cooking oil

18 hrs ago | 685 Views

Inter-city bus services resume

18 hrs ago | 1711 Views

'ANC should not abuse its fraternal relations with Zanu-PF'

18 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

18 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

18 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Zesa board reinstated

18 hrs ago | 418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days