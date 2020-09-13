Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Family spends 5 days with corpse

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Mwenezi family spent five days with a decomposing corpse of their daughter-in-law, who died last Friday in their home after her family demanded payment of lobola before burial.

Tendai Gwehama (32) of Chirangano Village, in Mazetese communal lands, was only buried yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon- five days after her death, following police intervention.

Gwehama's relatives wanted her husband, Godfrey Hove (33) to give them four beasts as compensation for non-payment of lobola for their daughter and 3000 rands for them to attend the funeral wake.

This forced Gwehama's remains which were not in a coffin to remain in her matrimonial kitchen where she died last Friday.
Mourners were forced to abandon the body in the kitchen and sleep outside as the corpse started emitting a strong stench.

Sources said after Hove failed to meet his in-law's demands, they allegedly took three goats, a beast and an ox-drawn plough and demarcated a burial place for their daughter. They then hustily left before their daughter was laid to rest.

According to Shona custom, close relatives of a deceased person are the ones supposed to demarcate their relative's burial place and preside over the burial.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said they managed to break the ice following a standoff between the two families.

"We intervened and the deceased who passed on last Friday was finally buried today (Tuesday)," she said.
She warned that Gwehama's relatives risked being charged with extortion and violating a dead body.

"We however want to warn the public that actions like this will see them being charged. Whenever there are such disputes the deceased person(s) should be buried first and then the families can discuss their issues thereafter," said Chief Inspector Mazula.
Speaking to The Herald, a distraught Mr Hove said he was relieved.

"I tried to engage my in-laws to no avail as they were adamant that they wanted me to pay lobola for my wife before they could bury her," said Hove.
"They took away three goats, a cow and an ox-drawn plough and left after only marking the grave where my wife was supposed to be interred. They then left saying we should complete the rest of the rituals on our own but we could not bury the body in the absence of close relatives."

Mr Hove said he was happy his in-laws finally relented.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mamombe 'faking' illness

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Khupe out thinking Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Air Zimbabwe sets dates for resumption of flights

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Jacob Mafume puts on brave face

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe bodies repatriation crisis

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

ANC bullish on Zimbabwe crisis

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mystery claypot disrupts traffic

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

BREAKING: South Africa opens borders

5 hrs ago | 4553 Views

Lessons from Uganda: What Nelson Chamisa can learn from Bobi Wine

7 hrs ago | 1759 Views

When a Nguni Kingship chases his own agenda to undo other Ndebele Kings

7 hrs ago | 1215 Views

What does it mean searching hymen inside an 18-yr-old daughter's vaginal opening? Hon Priscilla Mishihairabwi-Mushonga I need an

10 hrs ago | 3268 Views

PHOTOS: Malayitsha truck catches fire

11 hrs ago | 5377 Views

ANC, Zanu-PF collides

13 hrs ago | 5619 Views

PDP wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume

13 hrs ago | 6940 Views

WATCH: MDC launches #2020MunhuWeseKumusha

13 hrs ago | 6259 Views

Sibling kills brother over dried meat

14 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Mnangagwa appears in court…refuses to be jailed

14 hrs ago | 12763 Views

Mnangagwa implicates police officers in gold rush

14 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Republic of South Africa is a registered company in America

15 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Another Council Boss reported to ZACC for coruption

15 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

16 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mthwakazi women rise and take a stand for the sake of your children

16 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zimbabwe has cannot buy covid-19 test kits, PPE, etc. but is squandering US$ 100m on pointless by-elections

16 hrs ago | 703 Views

Is the MDC-Alliance winning ANC support?

16 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Growing Authoritarianism prompts South African delegation visit to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1027 Views

RBZ sees blended inflation in single digits in 2021

18 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone penetration rate down 6.4%

18 hrs ago | 994 Views

Vic Falls councillors punished for pushing for mayor Dlamini ouster

18 hrs ago | 1156 Views

ANC defiantly tells Zanu-PF that it will be back to meet MDC

18 hrs ago | 4617 Views

Khupe, Chamisa scuffle cripples local authorities

18 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Prominent Matopo gold miner dies

18 hrs ago | 2779 Views

Nepotism rocks Hospital

18 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway robbers nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Circumcision a racist experiment on black boys, says Study

18 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Sadc must shepherd Zanu-PF dialogue

18 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Khama urged to quit Chiefs

18 hrs ago | 1367 Views

BCC launches virtual 2021 budget consultations

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe inflation eases to 761%

18 hrs ago | 496 Views

VID to reopen

18 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC admits abuse of govt resources in jet trip to Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 488 Views

Khupe persists with MDC Alliance massacre

18 hrs ago | 625 Views

Day-old chicks demand spikes

18 hrs ago | 785 Views

GMB depot supervisor arrested for 4t maize 'theft'

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Woman scalds husband with cooking oil

18 hrs ago | 687 Views

Inter-city bus services resume

18 hrs ago | 1721 Views

'ANC should not abuse its fraternal relations with Zanu-PF'

18 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

18 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

18 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Zesa board reinstated

18 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days