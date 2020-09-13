Air Zimbabwe sets dates for resumption of flights

News / National

Flag carrier Air Zimbabwe said it would resume domestic flights on September 23 and regional flights from October 3 after the government lifted a coronavirus lockdown in place since March.Air Zimbabwe currently has two serviceable aircraft - a Boeing 767 and a Boeing 737.An Embraer ERJ 145 delivered in April last year is still not ready to fly due to outstanding registration formalities, a spokesperson for the airline said.In a statement on Wednesday, Air Zimbabwe announced: "The domestic schedule features Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls-Harare morning and evening schedules every Monday, Wednesday and Friday."The Harare-Dar es Salaam-Harare service will operate every Tuesday and Saturday, but flights to South Africa have been put on hold awaiting an imminent announcement of the re-opening of borders by Africa's most industrialised economy.Air Zimbabwe said it would adhere to World Health Organisation guidelines including ensuring all passengers wear masks, temperature checks, provision of hand sanitisers as well as disinfection of aircraft before boarding and after passengers have disembarked.