Chief Chiwundura dies

by Staff reporter

Chief Chiwundura has passed on at the age of 97. Condolences to his family and his people. May His Soul Rest in Peace. — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) September 16, 2020

CHIEF Tavengwa Zebediah D, better known as Chief Chiwundura passed on Wednesday aged 97.This was confirmed in a tweet Wednesday by Information Ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana."Chief Chiwundura has passed on at the age of 97. Condolences to his family and hid people. May His Soul Rest in Peace," Mangwana said.