Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's curfew remains in place

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The 8pm to 6am curfew to restrict night activities as part of Government measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 remains in place despite the extension of business hours permitted for exempted non-essential businesses.

The business hours for exempted businesses not defined as essential, along with most of the retail end of most essential sectors, were extended to 6.30am to 6.30pm, a period that is outside the curfew.

Zimbabwe is gradually opening the economy to retain the gains made during the lockdown in keeping infection rates low.

Schools are resuming examination classes, under new rules, restrictions in domestic tourism have been eased and intercity bus travel has been allowed with the new rules for that sector.

The vice chairman of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, Professor Amon Murwira said the 10-hour curfew remained in place. That was cut last month from a 12-hour curfew.

Coordinator of the National Taskforce Dr Agnes Mahomva has stressed that medically Zimbabwe cannot relax its guard. She gave a scientific perspective on the issue of relaxing the measures saying we have not yet defeated the pandemic when we still have new infections.

"As long as we have new cases that are still being recorded it is clear that we are not yet out of the woods. We need to remind ourselves that in Europe when the numbers started coming down they relaxed, and now they are going up so we do not want to do that," said Dr Mahomva.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Israeli Army to provide military training in Zimbabwe

1 min ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Zimbabwe govt wants share in Invictus oil deal

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls local authority commissions

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

An open letter from a concerned Bulawayo motorist

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

ZSE seeking an equity partner for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa slams door on Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 1978 Views

Kasukuwere seeks Zanu-PF readmission?

2 hrs ago | 895 Views

'Mamombe should undergo mental exam'

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Police storm hospital, arrest MP

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Whisky, bootlicking at Mnangagwa's birthday

2 hrs ago | 846 Views

Zimbabwe rights lawyers call for police restraint

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Khupe's recalls a drain to the fiscus

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Khupe youths blast 'vindictive' recalls on Alliance MPs

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mthuli Mthuli denies policy consistency reports

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa clears the air on ANC delegation visit

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

MDC-T recalls Gwanda mayor

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chief Chiwundura dies

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zimbabwe detractors

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Malema calls for blocking of Beitbridge border post

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mamombe 'faking' illness

10 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Khupe out thinking Chamisa?

10 hrs ago | 4386 Views

Air Zimbabwe sets dates for resumption of flights

10 hrs ago | 673 Views

Jacob Mafume puts on brave face

10 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Family spends 5 days with corpse

10 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Zimbabwe bodies repatriation crisis

10 hrs ago | 1038 Views

ANC bullish on Zimbabwe crisis

10 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Mystery claypot disrupts traffic

10 hrs ago | 829 Views

BREAKING: South Africa opens borders

13 hrs ago | 7391 Views

Lessons from Uganda: What Nelson Chamisa can learn from Bobi Wine

15 hrs ago | 2088 Views

When a Nguni Kingship chases his own agenda to undo other Ndebele Kings

15 hrs ago | 1460 Views

What does it mean searching hymen inside an 18-yr-old daughter's vaginal opening? Hon Priscilla Mishihairabwi-Mushonga I need an

18 hrs ago | 3542 Views

PHOTOS: Malayitsha truck catches fire

19 hrs ago | 5991 Views

ANC, Zanu-PF collides

20 hrs ago | 5896 Views

PDP wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume

20 hrs ago | 7547 Views

WATCH: MDC launches #2020MunhuWeseKumusha

21 hrs ago | 6992 Views

Sibling kills brother over dried meat

21 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Mnangagwa appears in court…refuses to be jailed

22 hrs ago | 14635 Views

Mnangagwa implicates police officers in gold rush

22 hrs ago | 3292 Views

Republic of South Africa is a registered company in America

23 hrs ago | 3662 Views

Another Council Boss reported to ZACC for coruption

23 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

24 hrs ago | 589 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days