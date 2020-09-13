Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T recalls Gwanda mayor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T has recalled Gwanda Mayor, Councillor Jastone Mazhale as the party continues in its quest to remove all members aligned to the MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo has since written to Gwanda, town clerk, Ms Priscillah Nkala informing her of the latest development.

A comment could not be obtained from Ms Nkala as she said she was busy. In a statement to residents in his ward Cllr Mazhale confirmed the development.

"To all Ward 7 residents. I would like to inform you that today on 15 September 2020 I received a letter from Minister July Moyo who was sent by Thokozani Khupe that my tenure as the councillor for Ward 7 as well as mayor of Gwanda Town has come to an end.

"I thank you all for your support since 2013 till to date but it's unfortunate that I have been removed by people who didn't vote me into power. I'm still part of you and I'm willing to assist wherever I can," he said.

Gwanda Town has 10 wards six were under the leadership of MDC-Alliance faction and four under Zanu-PF.

MDC-T, which sponsored the election of the six, has also recalled Beitbridge Mayor Councillor Morgan Ncube and two other councillors.

In Bulawayo eight of the party's 28 councillors in the city have also been recalled. The MDC-T has recalled a number of councillors and MPs across the country saying that they no longer represent the interests of the party.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days