Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mamombe should undergo mental exam'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE State yesterday indicated that it wants MDC-Alliance member, Joana Mamombe, to be examined by two Government doctors to ascertain her mental condition after her doctor indicated that she was suffering from a mental disorder Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza notified Mamombe's defence team of Messrs Alec Muchadehama and Jeremiah Bamu that he will make an application to have their client examined by two doctors.

Mr Reza is expected to make the application on September 22, when Mamombe returns to court. Mamombe is jointly charged with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova on charges of faking their abductions in May this year.

The recalled Harare West legislator was on Tuesday issued with a warrant of arrest after she failed to attend court for trial, as she was admitted to Borrowdale Halfway House, receiving treatment for anxiety disorder. Her lawyers told the court that Mamombe was not in a position to comprehend proceedings as she was suffering from anxiety disorder.

Harare magistrate, Mrs Bianca Makwande, cancelled the warrant of arrest yesterday after her doctor, Dr Fungisai Mazhandu, testified in court that she admitted her to the health centre. Dr Mazhandu told the court that she has been treating Mamombe for the past five months.

"I last attended to her on Friday, September 11. She was at Borrowdale Halfway House according to staff that I am working with," she said.

Dr Mazhande said Mamombe was suffering from racing thoughts that were making it difficult for her to concentrate, sleeping problems, palpitations, fatigue and anxiety disorder. She said they prescribed sleeping tablets as part of her treatment.

Asked during cross-examination by Mr Reza on whether it was possible for another doctor to examine her, Dr Mazhandu agreed. She said it would also depend on time, notes and diagnosis that she would have received from other doctors.

Mr Reza said by virtue of Dr Mazhandu agreeing that another doctor may come up with a different opinion or finding on Mamombe's health condition, he will then apply for her examination under Section 26 of the Mental Health Act.

"Dr Mazhandu said another doctor may reach another finding since the symptoms do not necessary point to mental, but also physical condition.

"This court is allowed at law that accused be examined by two medical practitioners to determine whether she is suffering from mental illness so that she can be treated or is not suffering at all.

"That can only happen when two Government doctors examine her and present their findings to court," he said.

Early yesterday morning, Mr Reza told the court that he received video evidence from the investigating officer, which suggests that Mamombe might not be suffering from anxiety disorder, as she was captured on CCTV footage shopping in Harare city centre on the day she was alleged to have been hospitalised.

"Last night, I was advised by the investigating officer that they have evidence which seems to suggest she might not be suffering from the illness revealed in court.

"The evidence is on a CCTV footage and the investigating officer has downloaded the evidence on a flash disk. On the video, it shows that she was perfectly functioning and performing her normal duties and it was taken on September 4 when she was supposed to be in hospital.

"She was shopping," said Mr Reza.

He wanted to have the video played in court, but the magistrate turned down his request, saying it was of no relevance in determining whether Mamombe was at hospital or not at the time she was supposed to appear in court. Mrs Makwande said Mr Reza could play the video on the day he makes the application.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Israeli Army to provide military training in Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Zimbabwe govt wants share in Invictus oil deal

2 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls local authority commissions

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

An open letter from a concerned Bulawayo motorist

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

ZSE seeking an equity partner for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa slams door on Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Kasukuwere seeks Zanu-PF readmission?

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

2 hrs ago | 855 Views

Police storm hospital, arrest MP

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Whisky, bootlicking at Mnangagwa's birthday

2 hrs ago | 994 Views

Zimbabwe rights lawyers call for police restraint

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Khupe's recalls a drain to the fiscus

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Khupe youths blast 'vindictive' recalls on Alliance MPs

3 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mthuli Mthuli denies policy consistency reports

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa clears the air on ANC delegation visit

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

MDC-T recalls Gwanda mayor

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew remains in place

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Chief Chiwundura dies

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zimbabwe detractors

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Malema calls for blocking of Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 739 Views

Mamombe 'faking' illness

10 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Khupe out thinking Chamisa?

10 hrs ago | 4563 Views

Air Zimbabwe sets dates for resumption of flights

10 hrs ago | 682 Views

Jacob Mafume puts on brave face

10 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Family spends 5 days with corpse

11 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Zimbabwe bodies repatriation crisis

11 hrs ago | 1054 Views

ANC bullish on Zimbabwe crisis

11 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Mystery claypot disrupts traffic

11 hrs ago | 852 Views

BREAKING: South Africa opens borders

13 hrs ago | 7491 Views

Lessons from Uganda: What Nelson Chamisa can learn from Bobi Wine

15 hrs ago | 2100 Views

When a Nguni Kingship chases his own agenda to undo other Ndebele Kings

15 hrs ago | 1475 Views

What does it mean searching hymen inside an 18-yr-old daughter's vaginal opening? Hon Priscilla Mishihairabwi-Mushonga I need an

18 hrs ago | 3556 Views

PHOTOS: Malayitsha truck catches fire

19 hrs ago | 6013 Views

ANC, Zanu-PF collides

21 hrs ago | 5906 Views

PDP wants to recall Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume

21 hrs ago | 7577 Views

WATCH: MDC launches #2020MunhuWeseKumusha

21 hrs ago | 7020 Views

Sibling kills brother over dried meat

22 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Mnangagwa appears in court…refuses to be jailed

22 hrs ago | 14697 Views

Mnangagwa implicates police officers in gold rush

22 hrs ago | 3297 Views

Republic of South Africa is a registered company in America

23 hrs ago | 3681 Views

Another Council Boss reported to ZACC for coruption

23 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

24 hrs ago | 589 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days