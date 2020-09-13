Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwere seeks Zanu-PF readmission?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Fugitive former Zanu-PF members, Saviour Kasukuwere and his brothers Dickson Mafios and Tongai Kasukuwere are desperately seeking readmission into the ruling party, which will review their applications on a case-by-case basis.

Zanu-PF acting secretary for Information and Publicity Patrick Chinamasa confirmed the development yesterday saying the expelled former party members sent a message seeking readmission, through the African National Congress party delegation which met senior Zanu-PF members last week for bilateral engagement.

Speaking after a Politburo meeting in Harare, Chinamasa said the party was wary of expelled members who were still unrepentant.

"It was agreed that the party will look at each application on a case-by-case basis.  The procedure is that the application for readmission must be submitted to the province who will then make recommendations on whether the behaviour of the comrade warrants his or her readmission.

"We have been receiving applications for readmission from people whom we think are still unrepentant.

"There are some G-40 members who come and say they want to be readmitted, but go and work against the party."

Ex-Cabinet ministers Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi fled the country while on bail for various criminal offences, including abuse of office and corruption.

They have been using social media to peddle falsehoods while painting a fictitious image of the country. Kasukuwere in particular, is reportedly conniving with the country's adversaries who are also infiltrating Zimbabwe through non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have strayed from their mandate to pursue political agendas.

"One such comrade is Saviour Kasukuwere and his brothers who in the dead of the night, are planning to undermine the Zanu-PF Government and during day light they say they want to be readmitted to the party. We do not allow such hypocrisy," said Chinamasa who was flanked by the secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana and secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Dr Mike Bimha.

Turning to the Central Committee meeting scheduled tomorrow, Chinamasa said only five members per province will be required to attend in line with Covid-19 regulations. He said the Politburo endorsed the President's call for the party membership to take an active role in participating in Government programmes of empowerment towards vision 2030.

The Politburo also deliberated and endorsed the decision to adopt an electronic party card for the membership which must be easily accessible to cater for the Party's rapidly increasing membership, particularly among young people.

The Secretary for External Affairs Dr Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, briefed the Politburo on the visit by the ANC delegation.

"It was noted that there was a common understanding following the unveiling of evidence that there was no crisis in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"Politburo agreed that the opposition's habit of creating drama and faking abductions as well as engaging in acts of provocation whenever there was an international event, should be ignored," he said.

The Politburo hailed the frank discussions which were held between the sister revolutionary parties and encouraged them to continue strengthening relations.

Chinamasa also said the Zanu-PF would have an e-gala featuring 30 artistes, at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) tomorrow evening to commemorate the Independence, Heroes and Defence Forces days. The commemorations were affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

The Politburo met amid jubilation and song as members joined congratulated the President and First Secretary of the party, Mnangagwa who turned 78 on Tuesday. It was a strong statement of love, unity, and gratitude to the wise and visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa received gifts from the Politburo, the Youth League and party employees.

Source - the herald

