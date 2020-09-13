ZSE seeking an equity partner for VFEX

News / National

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange is currently looking for an equity partner for the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, with particular focus on a partner who is able to support the settlement and clearing side.Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube told a Tambarara briefing on VFEX, which the Government would only go in as a ZSE shareholder while the hunt is on for an equity partner.This comes as settlement and clearing approvals are one of the major issues standing in the way of the opening of the hard currency exchange. RBZ will be the settlement bank at the initial stages.