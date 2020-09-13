Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's govt mulls local authority commissions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Government is considering appointing commissions to run the affairs of local authorities following the recall of councillors by MDC-T for insubordination and failing to recognise the leadership of Thokozani Khupe.

The recall has seen 84 councillors in Harare, Bulawayo, Marondera, Gwanda, Beitbridge and Victoria Falls affected.

The recalls have paralysed local authorities amid fears that the government would appoint commissions to ensure the continued operations of the affected local authorities.

Local Government minister July Moyo told said the recalls will affect the operations of the councils and said the ministry would sit with the affected authorities on how Government can assist. -


Source - businesstimes

