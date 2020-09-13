Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Israeli Army to provide military training in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
35 secs ago | Views
The Honorary Consul of Zimbabwe to Israel His Excellency Ronny Levi Musan says he is working with the Israeli Army to bring military knowledge, Special Forces training and other security services to Zimbabwean army.

Posting a video on Twitter, Musan said, "Israel's security knowledge is very well known throughout the world. It's time to share it with Zimbabwe! Just to remind you that all of Africa's economic problems started with security problems. To get peace you must have security."

Watch the video below:



