WATCH: Israeli Army to provide military training in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Israel's security knowledge is very well known throughout the world. It's time to share it with Zimbabwe! pic.twitter.com/pvbDjyZgGi — Ronny Levi Musan- Honorary Consul of Zimbabwe🇿🇼 (@RLFFHL) September 15, 2020

The Honorary Consul of Zimbabwe to Israel His Excellency Ronny Levi Musan says he is working with the Israeli Army to bring military knowledge, Special Forces training and other security services to Zimbabwean army.Posting a video on Twitter, Musan said, "Israel's security knowledge is very well known throughout the world. It's time to share it with Zimbabwe! Just to remind you that all of Africa's economic problems started with security problems. To get peace you must have security."Watch the video below: