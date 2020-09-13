Latest News Editor's Choice


Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo hits back at Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
41 secs ago | Views
Leading claimant to the Ndebele throne Bulelani Lobengula KaMzilikazi has hit back at Presidnet Emmerosn Mnangagwa over his statements that he will never allow the revival of the Ndebele Kingdom.

Bulelani's spokesperson Bornman Khumalo told media that Mnangagwa has no power to stop the revival of the Kingdom because Bulelani was appointed King and his role is to lead the promotion of the Ndebele culture.

Listen to the audio below:

Addressing a Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru over the weekend, Mnangagwa said, "Zimbabwe is a republic, there are people who wanted to revive the Ndelebe Kingdom in Matabeleland, and we said no, we cannot have a kingdom in a republic.

"Zimbabwe is a republic, there can only be chiefs not kings, senior and junior, different levels but there are chiefs.

"I got a letter on Wednesday from the grandson of King Lobengula saying thank you President for recognising Matshobana Khumalo, my great, great uncle. That's what is done.

"He did not write a letter saying he wants to be king. No, he wrote a letter appreciating how we have recognised a general of my grandfather Lobengula or Mzilikazi, that's what is done."



