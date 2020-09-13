'Police Boss Godwin Matanga selling fraudulent stands' Mliswa says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has accused Commissioner General of the Police Godwin Matanga of working with Minister of Local government July Moyo to sell fraudulently acquired stands.In a tweet on Thursday, Mliswa said, "Please be warned against entering into any transactions as indicated below. These are stands being unlawfully sold by the land baron Billy Rautenbach working with Hons. Chidawu, July Moyo & CG Matanga. Don't buy them, it's criminal & won't end well."Mlisswa further alleged that the land belonged to the state and there were court orders granting some residents to occupy it."This is state land given to the people. Aspindale 48 & 49, Wadzanai & Takawira Co-ops won court orders to reside on the state land they were given. The corrupt practices & those that engage in such activities must be shamed. Billy, through a fraudulent system forged papers"If he did indeed buy the land from Rothmans, where is his proof of payment & a statement from Rothmans confirming the same?"