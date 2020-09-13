Police arrest 14 948 people in Gweru and Mazowe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Please donate! If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider

Donate with PayPal If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!

Details of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested 14 948 people in Mazowe, Shamva, Gweru and other sites around the country since the commencement of the operation chikorokoza ngachipere.According to the police, in a similar operation to protect Upper Mazowe National Monument, 172 people were also arrested. Hammers, pumps, generators, compressors and other articles used in mining were recovered by police.In an unrelated incident, a 37 year old herdboy in Madlambuzi who raped a 13 year old girl has been arrested following a report which was made to Police.The herdboy had been constantly calling the girl to his room where he would abuse her until she revealed the matter to another worker at the homestead."Parents/guardians are urged to monitor their children and not leave them in the company of male adult," police said.