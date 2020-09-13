Latest News Editor's Choice


Jacob Mudenda fingered in controversial appointment of ZINARA board member

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Reeds Dube, the losing ZANU PF candidate for Hwange Central has been appointed to the ZINARA board. Dube is a business man and politician who has contested 3 times under the ZANU PF banner and  is currently the deputy chairman of ZANU PF Matebeleland North Province.

According to sources, Dube is a Grade 7 school dropout who does not have O'level qualifications to be appointed to an important board such as ZINARA.

"Reeds Dube has contested for the house of assembly 3 times and lost on all occasions. Reeds Dube enters into primary elections and wins so that he can get top of the range cars and campaign funds that are given to winners of primary elections. He then uses these to further his personal business interest" said Mgcini Ncube a political analyst from Hwange.

Ncube added that it is baffling that Reeds Dube who has an alleged empty CV names Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda as his reference.

ZANU PF bigwigs are no strangers to ZINARA scandals. Previously Jacob Mudenda a senior politburo member from Mat North was fingered by ZANU PF youth in the rot at ZINARA. Former youth league boss Lewis Matutu demanded an explanation from National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda on the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) scandal in which hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly siphoned by the parastatal's bosses.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Harare, youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu pleaded with Mudenda for answers on what the current situation was at Zinara regarding corruption reports.

"Furthermore, we are requesting that the Speaker of Parliament Honourable Mudenda, give us an explanation on the current status of the Zinara issue," Matutu said.

The Corporate Governance Unit has been asked by pressure group Chapter 2 Movement to investigate the relationship between Jacob Mudenda and Reeds Dube and whether or not it affected his appointment to the ZINARA board.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days