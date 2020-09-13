Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mamombe arrest warrant cancelled

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A court on Wednesday cancelled an arrest warrant issued against Harare West MP Joana Mamombe after she was forcibly discharged from a hospital by police and taken to court.

The warrant was issued on Tuesday after Mamombe - who is receiving mental health treatment - failed to attend court where she is jointly charged with two other MDC Alliance activists Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri for allegedly staging their abduction in May.

The women were abducted on May 13 and held for two nights in the bush during which they were tortured and sexually abused, according to their lawyers.

Police arrested them and charged them with faking the abduction.

Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande heard from Mamombe's friend Portia Makoni who told how the 27-year-old fell sick on September 4 after complaining of a headache and dizziness. She was taken to hospital that evening and immediately admitted.

Prosecutors had told the court that Mamombe was seen out shopping on September 4, and vainly tried to have CCTV footage from an Avondale supermarket played in court.

Makwande said the video was unnecessary as it did not prove where Mamombe was on September 15 when she was due in court, and when an arrest warrant was issued.

Medical doctor Fungisai Makombe Mashandu was also called to the witness stand and testified that she began treating Mamombe in May following the three women's release by their alleged captors.

Dr Mashandu told the court that on Tuesday, Mamombe was at the Borrowdale Halfway House, a rehabilitation hospital offering therapeutic care for psychological health problems.

The doctor said Mamombe's treatment requires that she be given sleeping tablets during the day, which affected her level of concentration with periodic blackouts hence she was not fit to appear in court.

Lawyer Alec Muchadehama then applied for the cancellation of the warrant, saying the witness testimony proved that Mamombe was not in wilful default.

Prosecutors tried to have the court find Mamombe in default, with the consequence that her bail would be revoked. Their key piece of evidence was the video from September 4 which they argued proved that Mamombe was not ill.

Magistrate Makwande said she was satisfied that Mamombe was in hospital as she blocked the video from being played.

Mamombe was remanded out of custody to September 22 when the trial is expected to start.

She was returned to hospital following the court appearance.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: 50% bread price increase with immediate effect

16 mins ago | 114 Views

Kasukuwere shakes ZANU PF to the core

5 hrs ago | 4640 Views

Mnangagwa warns brawling Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Mnangagwa in fresh talks plea

5 hrs ago | 4516 Views

Chiwenga's wife sued over US$6,000 water debt

5 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Khupe barred from Polad

5 hrs ago | 4796 Views

MDC divisions plumb new lows

5 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Jacob Mudenda fingered in controversial appointment of ZINARA board member

5 hrs ago | 1422 Views

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal the heavy favourite for the French Open

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Engutsheni Hospital accused of employing labourers from outside Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Police arrest 14 948 people in Gweru and Mazowe

8 hrs ago | 2400 Views

'I am still ZANU PF', fumes Kasukuwere

9 hrs ago | 3739 Views

'Police Boss Godwin Matanga selling fraudulent stands' Mliswa says

9 hrs ago | 3511 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must renew cordiality

10 hrs ago | 2830 Views

ZimThrive announces new dates for 2021

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo hits back at Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 5411 Views

WATCH: Israeli Army to provide military training in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 5026 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mutsvangwa

14 hrs ago | 8805 Views

Zimbabwe govt wants share in Invictus oil deal

14 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls local authority commissions

14 hrs ago | 1817 Views

An open letter from a concerned Bulawayo motorist

14 hrs ago | 1945 Views

ZSE seeking an equity partner for VFEX

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa slams door on Ramaphosa

14 hrs ago | 6155 Views

Kasukuwere seeks Zanu-PF readmission?

14 hrs ago | 2156 Views

'Mamombe should undergo mental exam'

14 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

14 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Police storm hospital, arrest MP

14 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Whisky, bootlicking at Mnangagwa's birthday

14 hrs ago | 5099 Views

Zimbabwe rights lawyers call for police restraint

14 hrs ago | 394 Views

Khupe's recalls a drain to the fiscus

14 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Khupe youths blast 'vindictive' recalls on Alliance MPs

14 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Mthuli Mthuli denies policy consistency reports

14 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa clears the air on ANC delegation visit

14 hrs ago | 836 Views

MDC-T recalls Gwanda mayor

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew remains in place

14 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Chief Chiwundura dies

14 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zimbabwe detractors

14 hrs ago | 431 Views

Malema calls for blocking of Beitbridge border post

14 hrs ago | 3363 Views

Mamombe 'faking' illness

22 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Khupe out thinking Chamisa?

22 hrs ago | 7426 Views

Air Zimbabwe sets dates for resumption of flights

22 hrs ago | 869 Views

Jacob Mafume puts on brave face

22 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Family spends 5 days with corpse

22 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Zimbabwe bodies repatriation crisis

22 hrs ago | 1433 Views

ANC bullish on Zimbabwe crisis

22 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Mystery claypot disrupts traffic

22 hrs ago | 1397 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days