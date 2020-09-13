Latest News Editor's Choice


Explosives expected at ZANU PF meeting...members plot to recall Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
A certain section of ZANU PF members is reportedly lobbying     Central Committee members to raise a motion of impeachment and recalling of President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a Central committee meeting scheduled for Friday.

One of the circulating flyers seen by this reporter read: Central Committee members, the people need you, the people need your courage and wisdom. Zimbabweans are suffering. ZANU PF supporters are living in abject poverty, please do the right thing and recall ED.

This is the first central committee meeting to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and only 5 members from each province will be attending the much hyped meeting.

Some party members are reported to be saying that ZANU PF set the precedence in recalling Robert Mugabe, therefore there was nothing illegal or irregular about recalling Mnangagwa.

Goodman Musariri a ZANU PF Mashonaland Central District member said, " As ZANU PF members, let's dramatise the issue and be relentless until all parties are forced to negotiate on the dominant issues affecting ZANU PF at any given moment"

Mnangagwa preempted the plot in Midlands during the weekend when he told the Midlands PCC, that ZANU PF bigwigs were plotting to unseat him.



Source - Byo24News

