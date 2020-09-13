MDC Alliance marshals' remand refusal bid flops

News / National

by Staff reporter

Eleven suspected MDC-Alliance marshals who allegedly assaulted a police officer at a food court in Harare last year had their application for refusal of further remand dismissed yesterday.Evans Chinyanga (39), Tichaona Maziya (22), Petros Kaesa (44), Tafadzwa Madziwa (23), Lovemore Chitengo (42), Robson Mutseta (31), Hillary Nyawasha (29), Denford Mlambo (41), Blessing Chirodza (41) and David Tawanda Tekere (35) had come to court for their routine remand.Prosecutor Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti successfully applied for the matter to be postponed, saying his witness was in South Africa and unable to travel due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.The matter was adjourned to November 19.