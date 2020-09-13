Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Bushiri accused of rape

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri might be facing more than just fraud and money-laundering charges.

Police have confirmed they're investigating the multi-millionaire leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church for the alleged rape of two women. Their stories of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of the prophet are remarkably similar.

Thandi (*not her real name) is a mother who went to church often.

She claims the prophet would stare at her during the services, sometimes even coming to stand next to her while he preached. It didn't take long for a church elder to tell her that Bushiri wanted to meet her at a hotel to pray. This is when things took a sinister turn. She claims he insisted on a hug, and then tried to kiss her.

"I'm like no you can't do this to me. You are married. He said, I don't care, I shouldn't worry about that. I was like no I can't. That's when from there he touched me here (forehead) so that's when I manifested, I don't know I was under the power. That I don't even know. So from there he took off the clothes then he raped me."

She said the man told her to take R5,000 and leave. Thandi is not alone. Another young woman, Lerato (*not her real name) also shared a story of being lured to a hotel. After one of his sermons, she says Bushiri asked her and her cousin to join a special service the following day. They were going to meet at church but then the pastor allegedly suggested they meet at a hotel.

When Lerato arrived, she says found the pastor naked.

"He then asked me to take my clothes off! He told me to turn around and I did that shaking...afraid... I didn't know what to do. That's when he came up to me and everything happened. And then after that, he told me to take out 5K out of the drawer, to go book myself another room."  

Both women have opened cases with the police and while they wait for justice, they've stopped attending the church. Police have confirmed they're investigating the allegations.

One investigation is still ongoing while another is already complete and a docket was sent to the NPA at the beginning of last year for a decision on prosecution. It's not the first time Bushiri has faced rape allegations. In 2018, a Sunday newspaper reported that the Hawks were investigating him after a Pretoria woman had come forward.

She later recanted her story. The Enlightened Christian Gathering church was given more than 48 hours to respond but the church hasn't availed itself for comment.

The two women say they're now pinning their hopes on the justice system to finally vindicate them so they can finally start the healing process. eTV News and Sports journalist Pule Letshwiti sat down with both women for an exclusive interview.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions

3 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mnangagwa ally says hunger will fuel uprisings

4 hrs ago | 1817 Views

War vets sue Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1869 Views

We're still Zanu-PF, says G40

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty

4 hrs ago | 6492 Views

Zanu-PF trashes ANC in explosive meeting

4 hrs ago | 2019 Views

'US to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 848 Views

Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air

4 hrs ago | 734 Views

Zanu-PF loses out on goodwill over its stark denialist attitude

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Investors wary of Vic Falls bourse

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zhuwao loses land row to Sports minister Coventry

4 hrs ago | 1075 Views

High Court reverses Mawarire's lawsuit loss

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

Man wins $56k suit against Zimbabwe police

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Ex-Colonialists red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Residents demand prosecution of council fraudsters

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF moves to avoid shambolic DCCs

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

5 civil servants up for theft of donated clothes

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

NUST student off the hook

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zimbabwe govt abuses critics, allege rights groups

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mpilo cardiac ward in sorry state

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Woman scalds hubby's manhood

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

RwandAir resumes flights to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Charamba spits venom over ban on China game park mining

4 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Bulawayo Mayor alleges Zacc witch-hunt

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Top cop takes boss to court

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Nkulumane trio nabbed for 121 smuggled television sets

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zacc swoops on Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

MDC Alliance marshals' remand refusal bid flops

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Sikhala in fresh freedom push

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

No passage for unregistered cars at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to UN

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF district elections escalate Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Fresh scandal rocks ZESA

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Explosives expected at ZANU PF meeting...members plot to recall Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6530 Views

BREAKING: 50% bread price increase with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 10149 Views

Mamombe arrest warrant cancelled

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Kasukuwere shakes ZANU PF to the core

19 hrs ago | 10274 Views

Mnangagwa warns brawling Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3664 Views

Mnangagwa in fresh talks plea

20 hrs ago | 8882 Views

Chiwenga's wife sued over US$6,000 water debt

20 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Khupe barred from Polad

20 hrs ago | 10459 Views

MDC divisions plumb new lows

20 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Jacob Mudenda fingered in controversial appointment of ZINARA board member

20 hrs ago | 2095 Views

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal the heavy favourite for the French Open

20 hrs ago | 204 Views

Engutsheni Hospital accused of employing labourers from outside Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Police arrest 14 948 people in Gweru and Mazowe

23 hrs ago | 3003 Views

'I am still ZANU PF', fumes Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 4680 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days