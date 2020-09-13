Latest News Editor's Choice


Mpilo cardiac ward in sorry state

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
THE cardiac ward at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo has virtually collapsed, posing a huge threat to the many patients living with heart complications referred to the southern region's biggest referral hospital.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Brave Little Hearts in Zimbabwe (BLHZ), has appealed for assistance to carry out renovations at the ward.

The call was made on Wednesday during the handover of donated medical sundries to the medical centre's cardiac unit by The Novick Cardiac Alliance from the United States of America.

BLHZ founder Tendai Moyo pleaded with government and well-wishers to help fundraise for the dilapidated cardiac ward.

"We are appealing for partnerships from our government, from NGOs, churches and local organisations in cash or kind to renovate and equip our cardiac ward and theatre at Mpilo Hospital for the better care and treatment of our children," Moyo said.

"This project will cost approximately $1,5 million. Please give congenital heartdefected children a chance to survive, to live and also reach adulthood," Moyo said.

Moyo added: "This year the Brave Little Heart support network joins the world in raising awareness on the plight of millions of children in Zimbabwe suffering from this number one birth killer, 60 times more prevalent than cancer, though very little attention is given to it. One in every 100 babies born
has this deadly disease," she said.

"In December 2018, Brave Little Hearts responding to be the voice for these helpless children in communities across Zimbabwe, applied for partnership with a local hospital, Mpilo.

"Among their requests was for congenital heart children to have their own cardiac ward with specialised care as these babies are at high risk of infection.

"Their second major request was for Mpilo Hospital to have a well-equipped theatre so that open heart surgeries can be done locally, serving the southern region of Zimbabwe and the nation as a whole," she said.

"In April 2020, under COVID-19 lockdown, they launched an appeal for medication and food aid for and on behalf of congenital heart-defected children.

"Most families were battling accessing medications during COVID-19 as they were very expensive, costing US$20 monthly. It resulted in many children defaulting on medication. Some children lost their lives. The whole nation's focus was on COVID-19 and no one knew the untold suffering in congenital heart families except the parents and their brave little soldiers," Moyo said.

However, Mpilo clinical director Xolani Ndlovu said the organisation had not yet presented its appeal for funds to hospital authorities.

"First, they need to present a document to me that they want to make an appeal for funds. We are government institutions, hence, they are not allowed to make appeals on behalf of the institution without notifying us," Ndlovu said.

Source - newsday

