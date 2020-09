Zimbabwe govt abuses critics, allege rights groups

News / National

by Staff reporter

Please donate! If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider

Donate with PayPal If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!

GODFREY Kurauone, a Zimbabwean opposition official, sang a protest song at the funeral of a party member in July. For that, and other political charges, he spent 42 days in jail before the prosecution dropped one charge, and acquitted him of another charge of blocking traffic.Hopewell Chin'ono, an investigative journalist who used his Twitter account to expose alleged government corruption, was held in the notorious Chikurubi Maximum Securi-ty Prison for nearly six weeks before being granted bail on charges of inciting violence for tweeting his support for an anti-government protest.Internationally-acclaimed author and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga spent a night in detention for standing by a Harare road and holding up a placard that said "We Want Better. Reform Our Institutions".All face court cases for publicly challenging Zimbabwe's government. From tweeting to WhatsApp texting, sing-ing in public or marching in the streets, those who speak out against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government are finding themselves in trouble.Some have been abducted and tortured, ac-cording to human rights groups. Zimbabwe's deteriorating economy and reports of alleged corruption involving the procurement of COVID-19 protective equipment and drugs have stoked peoples' anger at a government that promised reform and prosperity when it took power in 2017.It appears the government is using restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus to suppress political criticism, say human rights defenders."While the government lockdown has been extended indefinitely, human rights violations have steadily increased, suggest-ing that the government is using COVID-19 as a cover for violating fundamental freedoms and attacking perceived opponents," local human rights group ZimRights said in a joint statement with the International Federation for Human Rights.Opposition officials, human rights groups and some analysts accuse Mnangagwa of abusing the rights of critics, using tactics as harsh as his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa and his officials deny the charges, saying they have carried out democratic reforms and they are justified in taking measures against people who are seeking to illegally overthrow the government.Dozens of people including lawyers, journalists, nurses, doctors, opposition members of parliament, and human rights activists have been arrested and charged with violating COVID-19 lockdown rules, or for protesting on the streets and on social media.ZimRights, a local organisation, says it has recorded 820 "human rights violations" such as arbitrary arrests, assaults by State agents, attacks on journalists, abductions, "gunshot assaults" and dog bites between the end of March when the lockdown was introduced and August 9."These cases reveal a trend of human rights violations consisting of acts aiming to morally exhaust, silence, punish, impoverish, sometimes physically injure the target-ed individuals, and exposing them to the risk of contracting the virus while arbitrarily detained in prisons," ZimRights said in a joint statement with the International Federation for Human Rights.It's not even safe to criticize the president in bars, on public transport or on social media, according to the lawyers' group, which said it has represented about 60 people charged with insulting the president since Mnangagwa took over following a coup that deposed Mugabe in November 2017.They include Milton Murairwa, a 31-year-old police officer. He posted that "ED and his team must go," on a WhatsApp group for police family members.Mnangagwa is popularly known by his initials ED. Now the police officer faces up to a year in jail or a fine if convicted on charges of "undermining the authority of or insulting" the president."We are seeing an increasingly worrying trend where authorities are abusing the law to persecute people perceived to hold views different to those of the establishment," said.