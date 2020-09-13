News / National
NUST student off the hook
NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) student Panashe Vongai Sivandani has been removed from remand following her arrest for participating in the foiled July 31 anticorruption protests.
Sivandani was freed on Wednesday by Bulawayo magistrate Stephen Ndlovu, who ruled that the prosecution appeared not to be ready for trial.
Sivandani, who was represented by Bruce Masamvu, was being accused of inciting public violence.
"Sivandani has been removed from remand as the State was not ready for trial. We are getting her bail deposit back and we have instructions to sue for malicious arrest and prosecution," Masamvu said.
The State had alleged that on July 31, Sivandani entered a supermarket at Ascot Shopping centre in Bulawayo holding a placard inscribed #No to corruption, #Free Chin'ono, #No to nepotism, #No commissioned law enforcement and justice systems and #We want accountability.
This led to her arrest.
Source - newsday