Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court reverses Mawarire's lawsuit loss

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGH Court judge Justice Edith Mushore has rescinded a default judgment entered against #ThisFlag campaign leader and clergyman, Evan Mawarire, who had lost his $65 000 damages claim against the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), on a technicality in June this year.

On June 8, 2020, Justice Mushore ruled against the clergyman following his failure to appear in court when the matter was set for hearing.

Mawarire had issued summons sometime in June 2018 against then Home Affairs minister, Obert Mpofu, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge, Detective Inspector Edmore Runganga and Detective Inspector Phiri as co-respondents seeking compensation for his unlawful arrest and detention.

Two months down the line, Mawarire again approached the High Court seeking to rekindle the matter and Justice Mushore ruled in his favour and reinstated his claim.

"Whereupon, after reading documents filed of records, and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the default judgment entered against the applicant (Evan Mawarire) on June 8, 2020 be and is hereby rescinded. The registrar shall reset the matter down for trial on the continuous roll," the judge ruled.

In the court papers, Mawarire, who was represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), accused the law enforcement agents of illegally arresting and detaining him on three different occasions.

"From a period extending from February 1, 2017 to November 2017, third, fourth and fifth defendants (Makedenge, Runganga and Phiri) being attested members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and in the employ of the first defendant (Home Affairs) with no justas causa (just cause) unlawfully and wrongfully arrested and detained the plaintiff
on three different occasions," Mawarire said in his declaration.

"All his arrests ensured that he was detained in police cells and correctional facilities, including Harare Central Police Station, Harare Remand Prison and Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison. This incarceration not only hampered his freedom of movement, but also put him in danger of being attacked by actual criminals in prison who threatened him."

The clergyman added that his arrests and detentions by the police were unlawful and, as such, not actionable at law, adding that his arrest and detention on February 1, 2017 was declared unlawful by the Magistrates' Court and the High Court.

"At all material times, the arrests were motivated by malice on the part of the defendants as there was no reasonable suspicion that an offence had been committed. Plaintiff was arrested for exercising his rights in terms of the Constitution," he said.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

20 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions

3 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Mnangagwa ally says hunger will fuel uprisings

4 hrs ago | 1828 Views

War vets sue Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1877 Views

We're still Zanu-PF, says G40

4 hrs ago | 877 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty

4 hrs ago | 6534 Views

Zanu-PF trashes ANC in explosive meeting

4 hrs ago | 2024 Views

'US to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 850 Views

Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

Zanu-PF loses out on goodwill over its stark denialist attitude

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Investors wary of Vic Falls bourse

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zhuwao loses land row to Sports minister Coventry

4 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Man wins $56k suit against Zimbabwe police

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Ex-Colonialists red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Residents demand prosecution of council fraudsters

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zanu-PF moves to avoid shambolic DCCs

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

5 civil servants up for theft of donated clothes

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

NUST student off the hook

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zimbabwe govt abuses critics, allege rights groups

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mpilo cardiac ward in sorry state

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Woman scalds hubby's manhood

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

RwandAir resumes flights to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Charamba spits venom over ban on China game park mining

4 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Bulawayo Mayor alleges Zacc witch-hunt

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Prophet Bushiri accused of rape

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Top cop takes boss to court

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Nkulumane trio nabbed for 121 smuggled television sets

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zacc swoops on Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

MDC Alliance marshals' remand refusal bid flops

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Sikhala in fresh freedom push

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

No passage for unregistered cars at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to UN

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF district elections escalate Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Fresh scandal rocks ZESA

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

Explosives expected at ZANU PF meeting...members plot to recall Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6545 Views

BREAKING: 50% bread price increase with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 10159 Views

Mamombe arrest warrant cancelled

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Kasukuwere shakes ZANU PF to the core

19 hrs ago | 10279 Views

Mnangagwa warns brawling Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3664 Views

Mnangagwa in fresh talks plea

20 hrs ago | 8887 Views

Chiwenga's wife sued over US$6,000 water debt

20 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Khupe barred from Polad

20 hrs ago | 10469 Views

MDC divisions plumb new lows

20 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Jacob Mudenda fingered in controversial appointment of ZINARA board member

20 hrs ago | 2095 Views

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal the heavy favourite for the French Open

20 hrs ago | 204 Views

Engutsheni Hospital accused of employing labourers from outside Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 4494 Views

Police arrest 14 948 people in Gweru and Mazowe

23 hrs ago | 3004 Views

'I am still ZANU PF', fumes Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 4681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days