Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zhuwao loses land row to Sports minister Coventry

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGH Court judge Philda Muzofa has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry by Robert Zhuwao, nephew to late former president Robert Mugabe.

Zhuwao was accusing the minister of snatching part of his Cockington Farm in Zvimba.

In June this year, Justice Tawanda Chitapi  granted Coventry full rights in Subdivision 4 of Cockington farm following an application for a spoliation order that had been filed by Zhuwao seeking to dispose of her.

Zhuwao had cited Coventry, her husband Tyrone Seward and Lands and Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka as respondents seeking a spoliation order to be restored full possession of Subdivision 1 which the sports minister has allegedly encroached into but this backfired after he was slapped with costs.

He claimed he had been in possession, control and occupation of Subdivision 1 of Cockington Farm, Zvimba since 2004.

However, Coventry disputed the facts in her notice of opposition and argued that the piece of land in question was actually occupied by another party and not Zhuwao.

"After reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the application is dismissed with costs on a higher scale," reads an order passed by Justice Philda Muzofa on September 4.

Coventry argued that Zhuwao had connived with workers from neighbouring farms who had taken the fictitious role of farm manager and were corroborating the false narrative of spoliation.

It was her argument that Zhuwao was never in fact in occupation of the piece of land.

"The reality of the matter is that the applicant is not in occupation. He has never been in occupation and has forced his chickens on the farm so that he can have leverage against the government in respect of the offer letter whose withdrawal he is challenging," said the minister.

According to court papers, on April 26 last year the ministry issued Zhuwao a notice of intention to withdraw the land offer because he had abandoned the plot since 2011.

Zhuwao responded to the intention to withdraw on April 30 but on October 16, without responding to his letter, the ministry notified him of the immediate withdrawal of the land offer.

In January this year, Zhuwao then challenged the withdrawal and the matter is still pending at the High Court.

In June, Coventry also claimed rights to the farm prompting Zhuwao to seek a spoliation order which was subsequently struck off on a preliminary point by the High Court.

However, Zhuwao claimed Coventry continues to interfere with his possession and sent two unidentified individuals to measure all buildings intending to undertake renovations and clear the farmyard.

Zhuwao's lawyers then engaged Coventry and Seward to confine their activities to Subdivision 4 of Cockington Farm which they are entitled to, but no response came.

The court heard on August 20, some security guards blocked Zhuwao's employees access to the farm saying they were complying with Coventry's directive.

The following day, one of Zhuwao's guards Clive Phiri was blocked from delivering 2 037 chicks at the farm and had to use another entrance and they suffered mortalities because of the delays.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions

3 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mnangagwa ally says hunger will fuel uprisings

3 hrs ago | 1657 Views

War vets sue Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1706 Views

We're still Zanu-PF, says G40

3 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 5929 Views

Zanu-PF trashes ANC in explosive meeting

4 hrs ago | 1830 Views

'US to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air

4 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zanu-PF loses out on goodwill over its stark denialist attitude

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Investors wary of Vic Falls bourse

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

High Court reverses Mawarire's lawsuit loss

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Man wins $56k suit against Zimbabwe police

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Ex-Colonialists red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Residents demand prosecution of council fraudsters

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zanu-PF moves to avoid shambolic DCCs

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

5 civil servants up for theft of donated clothes

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

NUST student off the hook

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe govt abuses critics, allege rights groups

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mpilo cardiac ward in sorry state

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Woman scalds hubby's manhood

4 hrs ago | 869 Views

RwandAir resumes flights to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Charamba spits venom over ban on China game park mining

4 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Bulawayo Mayor alleges Zacc witch-hunt

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Prophet Bushiri accused of rape

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Top cop takes boss to court

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Nkulumane trio nabbed for 121 smuggled television sets

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zacc swoops on Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

MDC Alliance marshals' remand refusal bid flops

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Sikhala in fresh freedom push

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

No passage for unregistered cars at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to UN

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu-PF district elections escalate Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Fresh scandal rocks ZESA

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Explosives expected at ZANU PF meeting...members plot to recall Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6361 Views

BREAKING: 50% bread price increase with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 9990 Views

Mamombe arrest warrant cancelled

15 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Kasukuwere shakes ZANU PF to the core

19 hrs ago | 10230 Views

Mnangagwa warns brawling Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Mnangagwa in fresh talks plea

20 hrs ago | 8834 Views

Chiwenga's wife sued over US$6,000 water debt

20 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Khupe barred from Polad

20 hrs ago | 10372 Views

MDC divisions plumb new lows

20 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Jacob Mudenda fingered in controversial appointment of ZINARA board member

20 hrs ago | 2086 Views

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal the heavy favourite for the French Open

20 hrs ago | 199 Views

Engutsheni Hospital accused of employing labourers from outside Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 4463 Views

Police arrest 14 948 people in Gweru and Mazowe

23 hrs ago | 2997 Views

'I am still ZANU PF', fumes Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 4668 Views

'Police Boss Godwin Matanga selling fraudulent stands' Mliswa says

24 hrs ago | 4282 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days