WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

by Mandla Ndlovu

The battle for the soul of ZANU PF Mazowe DCC chairmanship has kicked off with John Mudzonga launching his campaign without clearance from the office of the National Political Commissar.In a video seen by this publication Mudzonga told a gathering in Mazowe that he is not afraid of a disciplinary hearing as he is working with the blessing of Kazembe Kazembe.Mudzonga alleged that they were the winning team as the National Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda is on their side and eating from Kazembe's pocket.According to reports, Mudzonga's team which includes employees of the Mazowe Rural District Council are already on the ground campaigning.The Zanu-PF politburo has not allowed candidates to start campaigning. CVs are still being vetted and politburo has not set the campaign guidelines.A central committee member who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mudzonga risks being disqualified as he is breaching protocol.Watch the video below: