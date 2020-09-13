Bulawayo residents demand the ouster of MDC Councillor Mcdonald Chunga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bulawayo residents are baying for the blood of Ward 14 Councilor Mcdonald Chunga who is being accused of deserting the ward and relocated to South Africa where he has been residing for the past eight months.Ward 14 covers New Lobengula, Lobengula West and Match Boxes.According to Lovemore Dube the Acting Treasurer of Ward 14 Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association, the residents were currently gathering signatures demanding the ouster of the AWOL Councilor.The residents are also accusing Chunga of failing to respond to their needs and would only come to the Ward to consult his Council Committee.Dube added that before relocating to South Africa, Chunga stayed in Suburbs and residents would travel to his home to get documents signed or stamped and to register their grievances.Chunga is said to be attending his business interests in South Africa."As rent payers, we want to know if its legal for a Councilor to be absent from duty for 8 months and not attending any single Council sitting or attending to the needs of the people? We feel there is politics going on which is disenfranchising the residents of Ward 14." Said Dube.Sources from the City Hall who spoke to this reporter said Chunga was not attending Council sittings and hence he was rejected from being part of many Committees that he wanted to be included in.Pressure Group Chapter 2 Movement has called upon the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission which is currently in Bulawayo investigating the embattled Mayor Solomon Mguni to also investigate if it was true that Chunga was AWOL for 8 months and whether the Urbans Councils Act and the Constitution allowed him to do such.