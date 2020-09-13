BREAKING: Students attacked by suspected state agents at Impala Car rental

News / National

Un-identified men disrupted and dispersed the press conference that was being held by Zinasu Leader Takudzwa Ngadziore 101 meters away from Impala car rentals.The premise is heavily guarded by police.The assault started with one man who ran and grabbed the ZINASU leader while he and other students were speaking at a news conference, a short distance from Impala Car Rental whose vehicle was used in state abduction of student Tawanda Muchehiwa.According to ZimLive, the assailant was joined by other men in plain clothes. Following a scuffle all the Zinasu leaders and journalists are safe. Impala Car Rental is being guarded by riot police and men in plain clothes, believed to be from one of the state security agencies.Watch the video below: