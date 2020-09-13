Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Students attacked by suspected state agents at Impala Car rental

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Un-identified men disrupted and dispersed the press conference that was being held by Zinasu Leader  Takudzwa Ngadziore 101 meters away from Impala car rentals.

The premise is heavily guarded by police.

The assault started with one man who ran  and grabbed  the ZINASU leader while he and other students were speaking at a news conference, a short distance from Impala Car Rental whose vehicle was used in state abduction of student Tawanda Muchehiwa.

According to ZimLive, the assailant was joined by other men in plain clothes. Following a scuffle all the Zinasu leaders and journalists are safe. Impala Car Rental is being guarded by riot police and men in plain clothes, believed to be from one of the state security agencies.

Watch the video below:



Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland hospitals management accused of abusing local drawn staff

39 mins ago | 135 Views

'People must defend their vote' - never ever had a vote, can't defend what is not there

46 mins ago | 97 Views

'I deployed Chiwenga to deal with striking doctors and nurses' Mnangagwa says

1 hr ago | 1048 Views

Bulawayo residents demand the ouster of MDC Councillor Mcdonald Chunga

4 hrs ago | 1726 Views

WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

4 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions

7 hrs ago | 2660 Views

Mnangagwa ally says hunger will fuel uprisings

7 hrs ago | 3500 Views

War vets sue Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 3715 Views

We're still Zanu-PF, says G40

7 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty

7 hrs ago | 11861 Views

Zanu-PF trashes ANC in explosive meeting

8 hrs ago | 3479 Views

'US to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air

8 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Zanu-PF loses out on goodwill over its stark denialist attitude

8 hrs ago | 800 Views

Investors wary of Vic Falls bourse

8 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zhuwao loses land row to Sports minister Coventry

8 hrs ago | 1740 Views

High Court reverses Mawarire's lawsuit loss

8 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Man wins $56k suit against Zimbabwe police

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Ex-Colonialists red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

8 hrs ago | 538 Views

Residents demand prosecution of council fraudsters

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF moves to avoid shambolic DCCs

8 hrs ago | 501 Views

5 civil servants up for theft of donated clothes

8 hrs ago | 724 Views

NUST student off the hook

8 hrs ago | 786 Views

Zimbabwe govt abuses critics, allege rights groups

8 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mpilo cardiac ward in sorry state

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Woman scalds hubby's manhood

8 hrs ago | 1307 Views

RwandAir resumes flights to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Charamba spits venom over ban on China game park mining

8 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Bulawayo Mayor alleges Zacc witch-hunt

8 hrs ago | 494 Views

Prophet Bushiri accused of rape

8 hrs ago | 902 Views

Top cop takes boss to court

8 hrs ago | 699 Views

Nkulumane trio nabbed for 121 smuggled television sets

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zacc swoops on Bulawayo City Council

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

MDC Alliance marshals' remand refusal bid flops

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Sikhala in fresh freedom push

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

No passage for unregistered cars at tollgates

8 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to UN

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF district elections escalate Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight

8 hrs ago | 561 Views

Fresh scandal rocks ZESA

8 hrs ago | 845 Views

Explosives expected at ZANU PF meeting...members plot to recall Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 8050 Views

BREAKING: 50% bread price increase with immediate effect

19 hrs ago | 11667 Views

Mamombe arrest warrant cancelled

19 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Kasukuwere shakes ZANU PF to the core

23 hrs ago | 10772 Views

Mnangagwa warns brawling Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 3769 Views

Mnangagwa in fresh talks plea

24 hrs ago | 9359 Views

Chiwenga's wife sued over US$6,000 water debt

24 hrs ago | 2406 Views

Khupe barred from Polad

24 hrs ago | 11201 Views

MDC divisions plumb new lows

24 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Jacob Mudenda fingered in controversial appointment of ZINARA board member

24 hrs ago | 2173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days