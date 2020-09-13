'I deployed Chiwenga to deal with striking doctors and nurses' Mnangagwa says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

I deployed a soldier to the health ministry after nurses and doctors had gone on strike. Now they are back at work - @edmnangagwa addressing @ZANUPF_Official CC pic.twitter.com/MOeOnJp2ev — HStvNews (@HStvNews) September 18, 2020

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has told the ZANU PF Central Committee that repeated strikes and general instability in the sector led him to the conclusion that a firm, soldiery hand was needed and appropriate leading him to appoint Retired General Constantino Chiwenga.Vice President Chiwenga is the Minister in charge of the Health and Childcare."I deployed a soldier to the health ministry after nurses and doctors had gone on strike. Now they are back at work." Mnngagwa said.He added that no nation can survive with demonstrations."No country, stressed the President, develops through mindless, violent demonstrations or some such acts of lawlessness. We should think of Production, Production, Production. Think of love harmony and unity."