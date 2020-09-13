Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa shuts door on Zimbabwe intervention

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has put paid to any hopes of external mediation into Zimbabwe's crisis, telling Zanu-PF loyalists Friday his government will not entertain any foreign attempts to remedy the national disaster.

Addressing Central Committee (CC) members at the Zanu-PF headquarters Friday, Mnangagwa said the much-talked about Zimbabwe crisis only existed in his opponents' bedrooms.

The Zimbabwean leader said the central committee meeting by his party came at a time his government was under siege from the enemy that was abusing social media "to reverse and destabilise, unity, peace, security and development".

"I applaud the people of Zimbabwe and leadership of the party for remaining resolute despite the opposition's regime change agenda and self-hate through a sustained call to make our country Zimbabwe ungovernable," he said.

"They said there was a crisis in Zimbabwe, the crisis exists in their minds, it exists in the parties, the crisis exists in their bedrooms, not in Zimbabwe.

"We have challenges like any other country in the region which has challenges, and we are resolved to face this challenges head on.

"We will not seek outside mediation to deal with challenges which themselves have."

Zimbabwe is in the throes of a deepening economic and political crisis with government visiting systematic abuses on Zanu-PF opponents and government critics.

Recently, the South African government and the ruling ANC party have taken steps to try and mediate into the crisis.

This has however been met with both denial and resistance from hard-line elements within Zanu-PF who insist there was nothing that warranted any external intervention into the country.

Mnangagwa denied there was any misunderstanding between his party and ANC.

Said the president in his Friday address, "Furthermore, the solidarity existing between Zanu-PF and the sister revolutionary party from South Africa can never be shaken by social media.

"We have elements peddling falsehoods that there is a misunderstanding between ANC and Zanu-PF, hakuna (nothing like that).

"I can assure you almost on weekly basis, and another day I discuss with my counterpart (President Cyril) Ramaphosa, I discuss with my brother (Botswana President Mokgweetsi) Masisi, with (Namibia President Hage) Geingob.

"Before we sleep, we chat, we can laugh social media insinuations. So they are wasting their time."

Source - newzimbabwe

